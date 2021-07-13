RINER, Va. — The Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour stayed in the summer swing of things in the JAM Foundation Junior Classic at Auburn Hills Golf Club, on Tuesday.
“A hospitable staff, many helpful volunteers, and a beautiful golf course greeted the young players. It is a treat to return to Auburn Hills. We are very appreciative of the hospitality from local Pro Jeff Gandee and the staff,” said Tour Coordinator Dewayne Belcher.
Logan Douthat of Pearisburg, Va. won the 17-18 age group with a score of 5 over par 77. Douthat got off to a roaring start making 3 birdies in the first 4 holes and finished with an eagle 3 on the par 5 18th to win the age group.
Alex Brannock of Galax, Va. finished second with a score of 86. Jack Davis of Radford, Va. was third with a score of 88.
Major Ewing of Blacksburg, Va. posted a score of one over par 73 to win the 15-16 age group.
Ewing played consistent throughout the round, mixing 3 birdies with 12 pars secure the victory. Walker Gillespie of Pearisburg shot 76 and finished second. Samantha Skinner of Blacksburg was a stroke back in third with a score of 77. Ryne Bond of Floyd, Va. finished solo fourth at 78.
Jack Skinner of Blacksburg made a birdie on the first hole of a play-off to defeat Isaiah Cantrell of Floyd in the 13-14 age group Skinner and Cantrell had finished with identical scores of 77. Ryne Highfield of Blacksburg shot 78 and finished third.
Liam Smith of Elliston, Va. posted a score of 42 to win the 10-12 age group. Jack Herbert of Blacksburg finished second with a score of 44. Rylan McGinnis also of Blacksburg shot 45 and finished in third place.
Marco Beato of Blacksburg shot 41 and won the 9 and Under age group. JJ Robertson also of Blacksburg was a shot back at 42. Anderson Lilly of Oak Hill finished third with a score of 47.
The summer Tour continues next week on Monday with a stop at Blacksburg Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.