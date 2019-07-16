BLUEFIELD — It was strong pitching in game one and clutch hitting in game two and the Bluefield Blue Jays (14-13) swept a doubleheader against the Princeton Rays (12-15) Tuesday night 3-2 and 11-4.
The Mercer Cup is tied at three apiece with five games remaining to play.
Jol Concepcion gave the pitching performance that the Blue Jays needed in game one allowing two runs over six innings. He scattered six hits while striking out two on 75 pitches.
“He was attacking the hitters the whole time and that was key to the success he had on the mound,” Bluefield manager Luis Hurtado said.
Concepcion (1-2) did a good job keeping the league leaders in batting average off balance with his hard fastball and big curveball. The Rays struggled to make solid contact and hit 13 fly balls that resulted in outs.
The Jays came into Tuesday having lost five of their last six and allowing at least eight runs in all but one of the games.
To close out the game Meliton Reyes threw a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts for his first save of the season.
Ryan Sloniger gave the Jays the lead in the second inning as he deposited the first pitch he saw over the right field fence for a two-run homer, his third of the season with Bluefield.
A home run just over the left field fence in the third inning by Davis Schneider proved to be the winning run for the Jays. It was the first home run of the season for Schneider who had struggling in Vancouver before moving back to Bluefield.
Diego Infante scored both of the runs for the Rays scoring on a single by Gionti Turner in the second and hitting a opposite field solo shot in the sixth inning. Infante and Turner both had two hits for the Rays.
Miguel Hiraldo had a great game for the Jays with two hits and almost a 3-for-3 day but a nice diving catch by Turner on a line drive prevented that. He had a double and a single along with a stolen base to up his season total to four in six attempts.
Second Game
Ten runs over the fourth and fifth innings gave the Jays a sweep of the double header as they won 11-4 in the nightcap.
Rays starter Cristian Fernandez had cruised through three innings allowing only two hits but ran into a jam in the fourth.
Singles by Leonardo Jimenez, Joseph Reyes and Schneider loaded the bases for Andres Guerra. He had only one hit in his last five game but made this at-bat count with a towering fly ball that went over the fence for a grand slam.
“It was awesome… He well-deserved to have a great game like today because he’s been working really hard to get success,” Hurtado said.
The Jays did not stop once they had a grand slam. They took advantage of mistakes as Eric Rivera reached on a fielder’s choice before Hiraldo got to first on a swinging third strike wild pitch.
Rivera and Hiraldo each advanced a base on a passed ball before good fortune came for the Jays.
Spencer Horwitz struck out, but the ball was in the dirt and kicked away from Rays catcher Luis Leon. Horwitz hustled down to first and the throw hit him square in the back bouncing away from first. That allowed Rivera to score and Hiraldo unexpectedly tried to score as well.
The throw beat Hiraldo to the plate but neither the pitcher or catcher was ready for it as it flew to the backstop and Hiraldo scored standing up.
Down by three entering the inning the Jays finished the bottom of the fourth with a three-run lead on four hits, three walks and two players reaching on strikeouts.
From the beginning the Jays were aggressive on the bases with Aldenis Sanchez advancing from first to third on a bunt single by Jelfry Marte in the first inning.
Marte was then caught stealing second but Sanchez scampered home for the first run of the game.
The Jays answered right back with Eric Rivera hitting a single, advancing to second on a walk and third on a groundout before scoring on a wild pitch.
Kevin Melendez crushed his third home run of the season in the second inning and led off the fourth with a single. He scored on a passed ball as the Rays had five straight hits.
Turner drove in Jhosner Vargas with a single but was picked off first. He has five straight multi-hit games and hits in nine of the last 11 games.
Naswell Paulino made his first start of the season for the Blue Jays allowing 10 hits in four innings. He gave up a season-high four runs with two walks and one strike out. Adams Cuevas struck out five in his three innings of scoreless relief.
The Jays kept on adding on with four runs in the fifth on back-to-back two-run doubles by Spencer Horwitz and PK Morris.
Bluefield heads on the road to face Burlington in a three-game series beginning today before six straight at Bowen Field.
Princeton has 11 of its 14 games remaining in July at home beginning with a three-game series against Kingsport today.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
First Game
Bluefield 3, Princeton 2
Princeton……. 010 001 0 — 2 6 0
Bluefield……… 021 000 X — 2 6 0
PRN: Murray, Bridgen (3), Sabino (5) and Kevin Melendez. BLU: Concepcion, Reyes (7) and Sloniger. HR — PRN: Infante (6), 6th, no out, empty. BLU: Sloniger (3), 2nd, one out, runner on first. Schneider (1), 3rd, 1 out, empty.
Second Game
Bluefield 11, Princeton 4
Princeton……. 110 200 0 — 4 11 1
Bluefield……… 100 640 X — 11 10 0
PRN: Fernandez, Felip (4), Herrera (5) and Leon. BLU: Paulino, Cuevas (5) and Guerra. HR — PRN: Melendez (3), 2nd, one out, empty. BLU: Guerra (1), 4th, one out, bases loaded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.