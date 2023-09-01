In last week’s season opener at Lincoln County, a game somewhat obscured by a last-minute rescheduling to Saturday — the Princeton Tigers won big.
In last week’s locally and nationally hyped Beaver-Graham game at a packed Mitchell Stadium on Friday night, surrounded by thousands of noisy fans — the Bluefield Beavers lost small.
Given a football rivalry as long-running as the one between Bluefield (0-1) and Princeton (1-0), it would be conventionally wise to recommend throwing out the records when these two meet up.
Even the limited statistical comparisons between the two teams ought to be ignored at this stage. No matter how dramatically mismatched things may appear.
Bluefield head coach Fred Simon is accustomed to hard fought battles with Princeton, especially in recent seasons. He certainly isn’t expecting anything less when the Beavers face the Tigers in Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Hunnicutt Stadium.
Simon’s team is highly motivated to put a bitter disappointment behind itself.
“Our kids played hard and we missed some opportunities,” said Simon, whose team lost to defending VHSL Class 2 state champion Graham 14-9 last week in a mutually flawed battle of wills.
“It was one we could’ve had and we didn’t. We’ve just got to move on from it and learn from our mistakes, and hopefully do better and correct them this week,” he said.
“I was mostly happy with our defense, but we let down twice and it cost us. It hurt us. That’s two big scores they don’t get — we win.”
Simon is a literal West Virginia Sports Legend who has led the Class AA Beavers to five of the program’s 11 total West Virginia state football championships. Keith Taylor, entering his first season as head coach at Princeton, is the new kid on the block. He took the reins from former boss Chris Pedigo, who reconfigured the formerly struggling Class AAA program into a winner.
Princeton’s 49-0 dismantling of the Panthers on their home field Saturday afternoon was impressive in more ways than the lopsided score — which included the Tigers’ first shutout in a couple of seasons.
“It was pretty good. We had three touchdowns [called back] where we had some penalties. I wasn’t happy with that. I was impressed with the way our kids played through the elements, it was extremely hot … our defense played outstanding, “ said Taylor, who noted that many of his players went to watch the Beaver-Graham game Friday after learning their own kickoff was postponed.
“We were getting ready to leave about 1:15 and I found out the game was [rescheduled] due to flooding,” Taylor said.
“I would imagine most of our kids didn’t get in until 11 or 12 and we had to be at school at 7:30 a.m. the next morning.”
By game time, however, Princeton’s offense proved just as bright-eyed and bushy-tailed as its defense.
“I thought our sophomore quarterback Chance Barker looked great after the first quarter after he kind of got his footing. And I was happy with our athletes out in space,” Taylor said.
Barker replaces Grant Cochran, the most prolific passer in Princeton High School history. He debuted as a starter with the strongest opening week passing performance in Southern West Virginia. Barker completed 17-of-23 attempts for 322 yards, including touchdown passes to Marquel Lowe, Dom Collins and Brad Mossor.
Lowe had two catches for 108 receiving yards, Collins had five receptions for 95 yards and Mossor had five catches for 109 yards. A testimony to the versatility of Princeton’s receiving corps is that they also led the rushing attack. Mossor had 7 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown, Lowe had five carries for 70 yards and Collins had three carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns. Space Men, indeed.
The Tigers are clearly not dust in the wind, dude. The offensive balance remains, as does the imposing line corps that Taylor helped Pedigo develop at Princeton. The defense is improved.
“They’re a fine football team. They’ve got speed. They’ve got size. They’re good,” said Simon, whose squad lost 28-7 to Princeton last season as part of an opening skid the Beavers famously dug themselves out of to make the playoffs.
“They look basically to me the same. The defense may be a slightly different look at times. I think they’re well-coached and they play hard. We’ve got a big challenge ahead of us,” Simon said.
Defensively, Bluefield confined the VHSL defending Class 2 state champions to two touchdowns and collected a safety. Offensively, Gerrard Wade led the Beavers with 120 rushing hards and a touchdown. Quarterback Sencere Fields rushed for 35 yards while passing for none.
Simon admitted that the uniquely intense atmosphere at Mitchell Stadium on Game 1 is a tough place for a former slot back to get his first start at quarterback.
“It was hard on him, and I thought he made the most of it. He gave great effort,” Simon said. “We’ll keep improving him week in and week out. I thought for the situation and what we asked him to do, he tried his best and that’s all we can ask him to do.”
Taylor, for one, has no doubt that Bluefield’s offensive output will do nothing but improve and he’s very impressed with the Beavers’ defense.
The Saturday opener cost the Tigers a day of practice this week. Taylor said he’d like to have that back.
“We got behind the eight-ball and it pretty much took away a whole day of preparation for them. Watching them on film, I think they’re a physical football team,” Taylor said.
“I think they’re playing together. I think they should have won the game against Graham. I think they beat themselves with a couple of careless mistakes. I think they’re extremely good and obviously well-coached. They’re going to do everything they can to go 1-1,” he said.
