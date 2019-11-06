When Class AAA Woodrow Wilson arrives in town on Friday for its regular season ending showdown with Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium, the Beavers (8-1) will be braced to defend what, according to the national internet poll conducted by USA Today, is the greatest high school football stadium in America.
If Bluefield defends it successfully, it isn’t as if the Flying Eagles (1-8) are likely to provide the Beavers with a massive infusion of bonus points that can propel it to the top of the WVSSAC Class AA ratings heap. Thanks to the way the numbers have fallen out, the most talent-laden and impressive high school football team in all of Four Seasons Country will, at some point, likely find itself traveling to face one of West Virginia’s other Class AA behemoths.
So it is for Graham (7-2, 4-0 SWD), which does not lag far behind Bluefield’s standards of excellence — if at all, by this point in the season. The G-Men will face Marion (3-6, 1-3 SWD) at Mitchell Stadium in a rare Thursday night football game. A loss would obviously hurt Graham’s position in the VHSL Region 2D power rankings, but a victory is unlikely to better the G-Men’s current No. 3 seed behind Ridgeview and Union in the soon-to-be tabulated playoff bracket.
“I’m pretty sure we’re stuck at three unless something crazy happens,” said Graham head coach Tony Palmer.
Graham has already proven that a No. 3 seed is worth playing for. Palmer’s 2018 squad went on to win the Class 2 state title as a regional No. 3 seed.
Something kind of crazy already appears to be happening in the Region 1C power ratings, where Narrows (9-0, 4-0) stands on the verge of its first 10-0 regular season record since 1979.
In this week’s Top 20, the Green Wave finds itself as the second-ranked team in the region with a rating of 22.88889. Galax (7-1) is ranked No. 1 with a 23.75.
Narrows has 146 points plus 60 bonus points for a total of 306 points headed into Friday’s season finale with Parry McCluer (3-6, 3-1) at Harry Ragsdale Stadium. Galax has 130 points plus 60 bonus points for a total of 290 headed into its last game of the regular season with Grayson County (3-6). So what gives?
After Bland County shut down its football program in late August, some teams that couldn’t find an alternate opponent — like Craig County — simply picked up the ‘W’ by taking the forfeit. Galax chose a VHSL approved alternate route: it simply chose to have its final power rating determined by the number of games it was able to schedule.
The variance already shows up this week with Galax’s rating having been calculated based on eight games versus Narrows being calculated on nine. After Friday, Narrows’ final points will be divided by 10 and Galax by nine.
As far as Narrows head coach Kelly Lowe is concerned, it’s hubris to overlook other 1C playoff contenders like George Wythe (6-2), Covington (5-4) and even Auburn (5-5). Narrows and Galax aren’t the only two teams that will matter in the playoffs. There are worse things for the Green Wave than being confined to two guaranteed home dates before the regional finals. And even then, the game 13 match-up is by no means predetermined.
“The playoffs are going to be what they’re going to be. Of course we’d like to be No. 1, but that’s kind of out of our hands in the points system. We want to go 1-0 ten times and then we’ll see what happens,” said Narrows head coach Kelly Lowe. “It’s been a fairly tight race, one through five. There is some good football being played and when the playoffs get here we hope to be playing our best football at our time.”
Things are a lot more critical for James Monroe, whose post-season fortunes took a major tumble after Friday’s loss at Bluefield. The Mavericks (6-3) absorbed quite a few injuries at Mitchell Stadium but could help their playoff chances with a win over Point Pleasant (3-4) at Lindside on Friday, wrapping up the Mothmen’s eerie eight-game schedule.
Tazewell (6-3, 2-2 SWD) finds itself on the verge of wrapping up its most successful regular season football campaign since going 8-2 in 2008, but it also finds itself on the verge of facing a Lebanon (1-8, 1-3 SWD) team that maintained a 7-7 stalemate with Richlands last week before the levee finally broke in the fourth quarter.
In other action: Princeton (2-7) makes one last attempt to convert its impressive offensive number into a victory when it travels to Nicholas County (7-2). Richlands (5-4, 3-1 SWD) looks to end the regular season on the highest possible note when Virginia High (1-8) comes to Ernie Hicks Stadium. Mount View (4-5) takes the scenic route to wrap up the slate at ominous Greenbrier West (8-1), Montcalm (2-7) looks to wrest one more victory out of 2019 when it travels to Webster County (3-6), Giles (2-7, 2-3 Three Rivers) looks to end its most difficult season in recent memory on a high note when James River (4-5, 2-3) comes to Steve Ragsdale Stadium.
Hurley (4-5) leaves early for a chance to pick up a victory at Buchanan County rival Twin Valley (2-7).
