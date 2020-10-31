PRINCETON — Building a quality program from the bottom up in the state’s highest classification is tough.
But in year four that’s what Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo has been able to do.
After suffering through one and two win seasons throughout his first three season, going 4-26 overall, the fruits of Pedigo’s and the Princeton program’s labor were on display Friday night as the Class AAA No. 11 Tigers cruised to a 56-14 home win over No. 15 Greenbrier East at Hunnicutt Stadium.
In a game where points were expected to be plentiful, the Tigers held up their end of the bargain while their relentless defense held East’s explosive attack of Monquelle Davis, Colby Piner and Quentin Wilson in check.
“I told our guys I thought Greenbrier East had the most explosive offense we’d seen all year and we’ve played Bluefield twice,” Pedigo said. “Our guys flew to the football and I couldn’t be more proud. You’ve always got to know where (Davis) is at and where Piner’s at and I think we did a good job finding those guys on every play. I thought Nate Baker played well for them even though he popped some of our guys in a couple runs but we contained them. I just couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Make no mistake though, the Tigers’ effort an execution on defense was matched on offense as well.
After both teams came up empty on their opening drives Princeton found paydirt first when sophomore quarterback Grant Cochran hit Ethan Parsons for a 38-yard touchdown pass. Cochran to Parsons was a broken tune by the end of the night as the two hooked up seven times for 142 yards and two touchdowns as the Princeton offense thrived on big plays.
“Josiah Honaker, Ethan Parsons and Eli Padgett made a couple nice catches and Carter Meachum had a nice catch for a touchdown,” Pedigo said. “(East) put Piner over at corner on Ethan and they hadn’t done that all year. They were putting their best athlete on one of ours and I thought that Ethan stepped up to the challenge. He was all over the field tonight but we’re blessed with some really good skill players and it’s fun to call plays when you’ve got some of these guys that we got and we feel like we’ve got college caliber players.”
Cochran distributed the ball well to his stable of playmakers, tallying 342 passing yards and five touchdowns on passes of 38, 67, 93, 23 and 28 yards. Running back Amir Powell pitched in as well, scoring on runs of 37 and five yards in the first half.
East did its best to keep up, answering Parsons first touchdown with a 33-yard jaunt from Wilson on fourth down, but failed to produce much else.
“They prepared for us well,” said East head coach Ray Lee. “I just told our guys, we’re not going to make excuses but we were pretty much put on a lockdown and only got to practice one day this week. It’s different seeing things live in practice as opposed to having it on Zoom. But I’m not going to take anything away from Princeton. Coach Pedigo is doing a good job over there and they did a good job preparing for us. They basically exploited our weaknesses with their skill players and they did a good job. That’s a program that’s been building since Coach Pedigo got here and you can see the results now. They’ve kept a group of people together and all of a sudden the chemistry starts working out for them. They’ve done a really good job building.”
The Tigers Eventually took a 35-6 lead into the break and never looked back with Cochran tossing two more scores in the second half and Parsons returning a 71-yard interception for a touchdown.
With the win Princeton likely cements what will be its first playoff berth since 2015.
“I have the utmost respect for Coach Lee and I hope our program can be what his is and I think we are,” Pedigo said. “We’ve had three long seasons here and haven’t won a lot of football games. I think what we’ve done this year is a testament to these kids. We’ve had some guys leave the last few years but the guys we have had dedicated themselves. They’ve won in weight room and that’s what we’ll continue to do. It looks like right now we’ll get into the playoffs and I’m sure nobody gave us a shot to do that because of how we’ve done in the past but we talked about our goals.
“We wanted to protect our house, get in the playoffs, host a home playoff game and win a state championship. All those goals right now are still on the table for us.”
On the flip side Greenbrier East will now be jockeying for its third straight playoff berth after coming into the week at No. 15.
“We told them to chalk this one up and put it behind us,” Lee said. “Everything is always in front of us and not behind us. We don’t focus on what’s behind us. We just need to play for some pride right now whether we get in the playoffs or not we need to win this last football game.”
GE 6 0 0 8 — 14
P 14 21 14 7 — 56
Scoring plays
First quarter
P — Parsons 38-yard pass from Cochran (Geso kick), 8:10
GE — Wilson 33 rush (run fails), 4:31
P — Powell 37 rush (Geso kick), 2:15
Second quarter
P — Powell 5 rush (Geso kick), 11:55
P — Meachum 67-yard pass from Cochran (Geso kick), 4:40
P — Honaker 93-yard pass from Cochran (Geso kick), 3:34
Third quarter
P — Honaker 23-yard pass from Cochran (Geso kick), 6:33
P — Parsons 71-yard interception return (Geso kick), 4:05
Fourth quarter
GE — Wilson 10 rush (Baker rush), 10:54
P — Parsons 28-yard pass from Cochran (Geso kick), 4:58
Individual statistics
Rushing — GE: Wilson 14-84, Piner 14-53, Davis 7-14, Baker 6-46; P: Powell 14-92, Cochran 4-(minus-10), Honaker 1-0.
Passing — GE: Davis 6-17-34-0-1, Baker 1-2-(minus-2)-0-0; P: Cochran 11-19-342-5-1
Receiving — GE: Baker 1-4, Piner 3-4, Pondexter 1-19, McNeely 1-4; P: Parsons 7-142, Eli Padgett 1-17, Meachum 1-67, Honaker 2-116.
Takeaways — P: Parsons 71-yard interception; GE: Piner interception.
