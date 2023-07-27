PRINCETON — Wednesday evening was hot at H.P. Hunnicutt Field, and the Johnson City Doughboys seemed in their element as they baked up a victory over the Princeton WhistlePigs.
The visitors from Tennessee stroked 13 hits to roast the home squad 8-1 as the season winds down to tonight’s final home game of 2023 for Princeton (17-23).
“They (the Doughboys) have threats all up and down the lineup,” said Princeton manager Kevin Boles. “They put the ball in play. They make you work hard. … You’ve got to get ahead in the count.”
The top team in the Appalachian League standings, Johnson City (31-9) won its 10th game in 11 outings. The Doughboys’ Logan Sutter improved on his .365 batting average, going 4-for-4 at the plate.
Johnson City starting pitcher Jake Crews, whose college team is Rice, was cooking with high heat in the early innings. A commanding 6-foot-5 figure on the mound, Crews was done after five innings, after striking out 10 batters and giving up one hit and three walks.
Princeton’s first batter of the game, Phoenix Meza, drew the first of those walks and buzzed across the plate to give the home team a 1-0 lead when Ellis Garcia drove an RBI double to left that eluded outfielder Colby Backus.
Crews and his defense then retired 10 of the next 11 batters — six via strikeouts. The final out of the fourth was a dramatic sliding grab of a sinking fly ball by center fielder Cameron King.
A home run to left field by Backus gave the Doughboys a 2-1 lead in the second inning. Johnson City added a pair of runs in each of the next two innings, and single runs in the fifth and sixth.
Princeton’s starter on the mound, 6-foot-4 Ryan Redmond, left the mound in the fourth inning with an injury to his pitching hand. Taking over in relief the rest of the way were Noah Glenn, Kaden Valera-Payne and Nic Melton.
Boles said Redmond had “a blood blister on his finger that opened up.”
Princeton’s solid catcher, Chris Leone, had to leave the game in the fifth inning after being hit by a pitch.
Garcia entered the day tied for 11th in the league in batting average at .333. He was 1-for-4 at the plate on Wednesday. Caleb Berry, fifth on the list of top averages, went 0-for-5.
With the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, Melton struck Berry out on a seven-pitch at-bat to end the scoreless half-inning.
The WhistlePigs got a couple of men aboard in the bottom of the ninth with two outs, but were unable to generate a run against Johnson City closer Jaxson Pease.
Meza collected Princeton’s second and final hit in the eighth inning but the next three batters were retired. Meza entered Wednesday with a .321 average, 16th best in the Appy League, and improved that incrementally with a 1-for-3 night.
Princeton takes to Hunnicutt Field for the final time this summer tonight against the Doughboys. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Staff from WVU Medicine — Princeton Community Hospital will be recognized, and a television will be given away.
The WhistlePigs wrap up their schedule with games on Friday and Saturday in Greeneville and Sunday and Monday in Pulaski.
Boles said his team will go all-out to end the season.
“Our guys are self-motivated,” the manager said. “And we’ve got quite a few guys who are brand new. … They’re fresh. They’re going to get an opportunity to play.”
Boles, as usual, did not pass up a chance to praise Princeton’s fans.
“They’ve been terrific,” he said. “It’s a fun fan base. And they’re consistent; they’re rooting us on throughout the season.
“The players really appreciate the support of our fans. We know they’ve got their choices for where they get their entertainment, and they’ve chosen to come out and watch us play.
“It’s an honor.”
At Hunnicutt Field
Johnson City …… 022 211 000 — 8 13 2
Princeton ……….. 100 000 000 — 1 2 2
Jake Crews, Nathan Hickman (6), Jaxson Pease (8) and Tommy Sheridan. Ryan Redmond, Noah Glenn (4), Kaden Valera-Payne (6), Nic Melton (8) and Chris Leone, Tucker Moore (6).
