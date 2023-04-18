A public screening of the West Virginia Public Broadcasting documentary entitled Blue Demons: A West Virginia Legacy released recently will be held at the historic and recently remodeled Granada Theatre in Bluefield Saturday evening, April 22 at 5 p.m.
Admission is free and a Q & A session, along with a reception will be held following the screening. All are also free of charge to the public.
The documentary was made and narrated by John Hale, whose parents John and Vanessa Page Hale are both graduates of Northfork High School.
Vanessa is a sister of 1974 Blue Demon co-captain and All-State hoopster Mark Page, who returned to be an assistant coach and eventually head coach of the Blue Demons, leading them to the 1984 state basketball crown.
Coach Page’s other sister was married to David McDaniel, co-captain and All-State performer on the first Northfork state championship team in 1971.
Unfortunately both Mark and David have passed, but their nephew John Hale was able to interview them both prior to their deaths and those interviews are an integral part of the documentary.
John’s Dad was a football and basketball standout for Northfork before playing football for Marshall post-plane crash.
The highly-acclaimed documentary succinctly tells the story of the Northfork boys’ basketball teams that won a national record eight consecutive state championships from 1974 through 1981, as well as another in 1984 prior to the school being closed by order of the McDowell County Board of Education following the 1984-85 school term.
Others who were interviewed by Hale will be in attendance Saturday evening, as well as Hale and some former Blue Demon players.
All of the former Blue Demon coaches, other than assistant boys’ and former girls’ head coach Ron Tote, have passed.
Coach Jennings Boyd led the Demons from the 1966-67 season through the 1980-81 seasons.
His assistants over those years included head football coach John Brant, James Hairston, Henry Winkfield and Page.
That same evening, Patty Boyd, wife of the late head coach Jennings Boyd, is being honored for her 90th birthday with a party in Putnam County where she resides in an assisted living facility.
