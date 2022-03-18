Bluefield Daily Telegraph
CHARLESTON — The first letter of success for Bluefield basketball was on display Friday.
The last letter in Bluefield is “d” but the Beavers’ basketball team defense operates with a capital “D.”
A withering defense forced 19 turnovers, including three key third-quarter steals in half a minute as Bluefield edged St. Mary’s 60-57 Friday in the WVSSAC state semifinals.
Bluefield will play Poca Saturday in the AA finals at 12:30 p.m. in the Charleston Civic Center.
The Beavers (21-5) built up a 14-point second half lead before the Blue Devils (23-3) pulled with two, 50-48 with 4:21 remaining. Ja’eon Flack then slowed down the attack before R.J. Hairston and KamRon Gore hit key buckets for BHS to pull out the heart-stopping win.
Hairston sparkled for the second straight day, leading the Beavers with 21 points and eight rebounds. Flack popped in 12 and Chance Johnson added 10.
“We beat a well-coached, fundamentally sound team today,” said Bluefield coach Buster Large, whose Beavers are back in the state championship game for the first time since 2014. Our players did what they had to — we had zero turnovers at halftime. We just kept pressing, working, running and playing defense. Give St. Mary’s credit ... they battled us down to the last shot.”
The final basket, in fact, was a 30-foot 3-pointer by the Blue Devils’ Grant Barnhart, which split the net as the buzzer sounded.
The Beavers raced to a 21-10 advantage with a minute left in the opening stanza when Gore connected on a trey. When it appeared that Bluefield would run away with the game, leading 30-16, with 5:20 to play in the half, St. Mary’s turned up the heat themselves as Barnhart and Brandon Lawhon found the range. Flack’s trey stopped the charge momentarily, and the BHS team held a 35-26 halftime advantage.
St. Mary’s coach Mark Barnhart said, “I don’t think we have trailed 30-16 in any game this season. Our guys realized that we could not get it all back at once and we discussed that at halftime.”
Behind Barnhart, with 23 points and nine rebounds in a dazzling inside effort, and the outside shooting of Lawhon, the Blue Devils crept closer and closer, despite a flurry of show-stopping plays by the Beavers.
In one 11-second span, Chance Johnson stole three passes and scored three Bluefield buckets to increase the lead from 38-36 to 44-36. Still St. Mary’s refused to back off.
“I just got my hands up and kept looking for the in-bounds pass,” said Johnson, with a grin. “That’s what the coaches tell us all the time, ‘keep your hands up’ so I did what we always do in that situation. It worked out real well at that point.”
With Bluefield in front 50-42 after Caleb Fuller’s basket, Lawhon drilled in back-to-back treys and the Blue Devils were within two again. In the final battle of nerves, each side missed a couple of free throws before a baseline shot by Gore proved to the eventual game winner with :21 left on the clock. Flack added two foul shots for make it 60-54 before Barnhart lofted the final basket.
Hairston, battling the effects of a mild cold, made the Blue Devils ill with his work inside at both ends of the floor, together with Johnson (11 rebounds) he kept up the pressure on Barnhart, Waylon Moore and Luke Powell.
“We enjoy winning as team,” said the 6-4 Beaver sophomore, “it is not about me, it’s about all of us. This win was big against a great team but we don’t think our job is finished up here. I was able to get some inside plays because Ja’eon found me when I got open. Give him credit for that.”
Coach Barnhart added, “Bluefield created a lot of issues for us. I am not sure we have seen pressure like that all year. We got back in the game for two reasons – first, I think they missed some shots they expected to make and our fellows were determined to overcome the lead. I am very proud of my team and the effort they showed, not only today but all season.”
For the Beavers, that season has come down to what they have worked for all winter, a shot at the AA state championship.
Barnhart lead St. Mary’s with 23 points and Lawhon chipped in 15. Powell blocked 8 shots for the Blue Devils and grabbed 11 rebounds. Moore got 10 rebounds.
Bluefield hit just 3-for-18 in trey country, while SMHS was 7-of-18. The Beavers made 11-of-17 free throws and St. Mary’s hit 6-for-10.
At Charleston Civic Center
Bluefield 60, St. Mary’s 57
BLUEFIELD (21-5)
Ja’eon Flack 12, Chance Johnson 10, R.J. Hairston21 KamRon Gore 11 Caleb Fuller 6
ST. MARY’S (23-3)
Brandon Lawhon 15, Luke Powell 6 Waylon Moore 8 Grant Barnhart 23
Chance Cox 2 Tyler Wilson 3
Bluefield.................21 14 11 14 — 60
St. Mary’s..................4 12 14 17 — 57
Three-point goals — St. Mary’s 7, (Lawhon, Barnhart 3, Wilson). Bluefield 3, (Flack, Hairston, Gore).
Fouled out – Lawhon.
