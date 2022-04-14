WELCH — Sandrea Dickey had two singles and a triple to lead the Bluefield softball squad’s 11-hit attack in a 13-2 road win at Mount View on Wednesday night.
Dickey drove in two runs for the Lady Beavers (7-6), who have been playng a beefed-up 2022 schedule.
Maddie Lawson picked up the win for the Lady Beavers with nine strikeouts. She gave the Lady Golden Knights opportunities with five walks, but only allowed one hit.
Sophie Hall had two hits, including a double, and scored three runs for Bluefield.
The Lady Beavers host Bland County today at 5 p.m.
Baseball
Marion 14, Princeton 0
PRINCETON — Marion’s baseball team hammered Princeton to advance to the next round of the Coppinger Invitational baseball tournament on Wednesday night.
Now out of the Coppinger, Princeton will pack its bags this weekend for Spring Break and head for the Mingo Bay Classic baseball tournament at Myrtle Beach. The Tigers will play on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week.
Tazewell 3, Richlands 2
BLUEFIELD — A bases-loaded walk-off single by Trey Blankenship lifted the Bulldogs to a Coppinger Invitational victory over Richlands at Bowen Field.
Late Softball
Richlands 6, Patrick Henry 5
RICHLANDS — Arin Rife struck out 15 batters, keeping the Richlands softball team’s foot in the door for a 6-5 win over visiting Patrick Henry in eight innings, on Tuesday night.
Rife went all eight innings for the Lady Blue Tornado, allowing five runs — three of which were earned — off eight Lady Rebels hits.
Alyssa Lee led Richlands’ 11-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and and three RBIs.
Taylor Webb went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Kira Vance had a double and an RBI and and Cara Perkins had a double. Rachael Rife had a triple.
Abigail Street had a noteworthy outing for Patrick Henry, striking out 15 over 7 2-3 innings, helping her cause at the plate going 2-for-4 with a triple and a solo home run.
