WELCH — “Life is a ball game,” sang Sister Wynona Carr, and for the first half of the 20th century it was THE game in the region’s coalfields. From Charleston to Norton to Welch, Beckley, Bluefield and everywhere in between, swinging pickaxes and baseball bats provided food and fun.
In the decades after the Civil War, coal was discovered and development of mines and communities for workers soon followed. White immigrants, farmers, and African-Americans from the southern states seeking a better life joined the new industry. Major companies, including the Norfolk & Western, Virginian Railway, and the Chesapeake & Ohio bought countless thousands of mineral-rich acres in West Virginia and southwest Virginia while organizations such as the Southwest Virginia Improvement Co. (Pocahontas Fuel/Consol), U.S. Steel (United States Coal & Coke), Clinchfield, and Olga were among the prominent coal-mining groups who transported their coal from the mountains to the sea, factories, and steel mills of American and the world.
Steep mountains and limited transportation helped these firms in two ways: coal moved on the rails while their employees were encouraged to stay close to home. “Company stores” provided basic needs and ultimately, “company teams” gave the people what they wanted – the game of baseball. Observers looking back at the time draw a clear conclusion.
“You can tell a lot about a community about the way it utilizes its’ resources,” said the late Dr. Stuart McGehee, long-time director of the Eastern Regional Coal Archives in Bluefield, in various media interviews. “Most of the towns were situated in a valleys with 45-degree slopes on the hills and what they did with the little flat land there was says a lot and what they did was use that flat land to build a ball park.”
Not only did the coal companies encourage ball playing, but the United Mine Workers of America formed their own teams. Professional and semi-pro teams also sprang up in towns and counties all over the region.
Locally, Keystone native Bob Bowman, best known for his tenure with the St. Louis Cardinals, won 36 big league games. John “Sheriff” Blake, a 17-year major league veteran, was an Ansted native. Harry Perkowski was another local product of nearby Dante, Virginia. He pitched 8 seasons in the majors, for the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs. Following his major league career, Perkowski worked for the West Virginia Department of Highways.
He said, “It was always my dream to be a big league ball player and I did that. Some fellows who could have did not go to the majors. A lot of times back then you could make more money working in the mines than playing big league baseball.”
Gary had a fine field at the No. 10 mining operation in Gary Hollow near the Tug River which seated approximately 1,300 fans. Fans came from a host of local communities to the games which featured many U.S. Steel employees who mined coal 40 hours a week and then “worked” to play baseball on the weekends.
The Mountain States League, later to become the Appalachian League, was prominent in southern West Virginia and later Virginia. Williamson was a noted “minor league” town. Bluefield, first with Cain Park and then Bowen Field, was one of the primary cities to have organized baseball. The old Bluefield Blue-Grays were widely known, and following a series of ties with various major league teams, forged an alliance with the Baltimore Orioles which lasted a record 53 seasons (1958 – 2010). Long-time Detroit Tiger pitcher Vic Sorrell managed at Bluefield in 1940 when the team was still in the Mountain States League.
In Welch, the McDowell County seat and the second-largest town in the region behind Bluefield, Blakely Field was a top-flight park where local teams played. One of the well-known players was left-handed pitcher “Johnny” Mallamaci, an Army Air Force veteran.
“Dad was a good athlete and he was one of the players who was not a coal miner but was recruited to pitch,” recalls his son, Tony. As the leagues developed, Welch sponsored an Appy League squad known as the Welch Miners which would one day take part in a feat that remains unequaled in professional organized baseball.
Those were just two of the teams who built upon the early days when coal miners, local boys and promising high school athletes first joined together in competition. That competition was fostered in the community pride. With few decent roads or private automobiles and the ever-present company store available, there was little travel. As a result, local residents were ever more eager to point out what made their place special.
While pride was much in evidence, social norms often prevailed including segregation. The Raleigh Clippers, in nearby Raleigh County, was a highly-successful “black” team which had as one of its stars a Bluefield State College graduate, Angus Evans.
In McDowell County, the top-flight Gary Miners were another African-American unit known as a hard team to beat. The Slab Fork Indians, New River Giants and Tams Black Sox all had outstanding teams while never backing down from good competition.
Evans said of the Clippers in an interview with West Virginia Public Broadcasting, “We played teams from Wilmington and Charlotte, North Carolina and up north teams from Portsmouth Ohio and other locations. We did not see race prejudice on the ball field, just good baseball.”
The well-known Bishop (Va.) State Liners featured a white team and a black team, as did several areas in the segregated mining communities. They often played on separate days on the weekends or at different times of day and on occasion played each other in “exhibition” games. Old-timers remember that players were friends on and off the field and fans of all races filled the stands or the hillsides to watch the games.
In L.M. Sutter’s book “Ball, Bat and Bitumen” the coal field baseball era is vividly recalled with a warm look at a special time in American and Appalachian history.
In Bishop, some of the African-American State Liner regular players included “Eagle” Wooley, “Sonny Jim” Mott, William Bennett, Wade Spikes, George Montgomery and “Babe Bush” Williams. Bishop and the Raleigh Clippers played each other in several classic contests.
During the 1920s and until 1947, when Jackie Robinson joined the Brooklyn Dodgers and broke the so-called “color line” the races did not mix but the Negro Leagues were highly successful in many big cities, often playing in major league stadiums and sometimes playing teams of white stars. The brand of play was equal in all respects and of the Raleigh Clippers, Evans recalled, “Our team was just a step below what was available in the best of the Negro League teams and we had a lot of fans who just enjoyed good baseball.”
There were also teams in nearby towns such as the Pocahontas-Bramwell “Indians” with players like “Abe” Joyce and “Hush” Hughes. Nearly every community had a team and the biggest event on Sunday (other than church) was the ball game. Jenkinjones, just across the mountain from Pocahontas, also fielded a team and “Beno” Franklin was one of the standout performers. All of the squads enjoyed playing and the camaraderie with both players and fans from other areas.
Gene McGraw, one of players from southern West Virginia, said in a PBS interview, “We went down to Rich Creek for a game one time and the Primitive Baptist Church fixed us a meal. They asked me if I thought it was sin to go to a game on Sunday and I said, ‘No, it is not a sin to go to a game but it might be a sin to eat too much!’”
In portions of the region, it was not only eating but drinking that kept the fans happy while the game was going on.
Dr. McGehee noted this, saying, “Because the need for labor was great and operators wanted to keep their players/employees happy, it was easy to look the other way when it came to drinking and liquor was tolerated even during Prohibition. And, in McDowell County, even near the turn of the 20th century, many black citizens voted and that was fine because they were an important part of the economy. Baseball was a natural carry-over from that.”
Baseball was sewn into the legend and lore of the famous coalfield era. One of the classic stories which grew into legend based on fact involved a McDowell County team.
In 1952, the Welch team traveled to Bristol to play the Twins. Bristol pitcher Ron “Rocket” Necciai set an all-time record by striking out 27 Welch batters. That happened at old Shaw Park, which like Blakeley Field in Welch, no longer exists.
The old players, like many of the coal field ball parks are gone but the memories remain as sharp as a line drive off the Bowen Field wall.
