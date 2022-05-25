ATHENS — Concord University Director of Athletics Kevin Garrett announced on Tuesday morning the promotion of Devin Smith to head baseball coach.
Smith takes over for Garrett after his 22-year stint in the CU dugout that concluded with 519 career wins, a conference championship and three appearances in the NCAA Tournament.
The Wytheville, Virginia native has seen success as both a player and assistant coach at Concord. Smith was recruited by Garrett and played for the Mountain Lions from 2009-13.
As a two-way player, as both an outfielder and pitcher, Smith still ranks in the top 10 in program history in games started on the mound and career doubles.
He was an integral part of CU’s 2013 West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WVIAC) Championship team under then-head coach Andrew Wright.
Smith was named All-WVIAC during his senior season and was named to the American Baseball Coaches’ Association (ABCA) All-Atlantic Region Second Team.
“I would like to thank Concord President Dr. Kendra Boggess and Athletic Director Kevin Garrett. A continued thanks goes to Coach Garrett for trusting me with this program,” Smith said.
“From a player to an assistant coach, Coach Garrett has always believed in me and I’m driven to make him and the Concord baseball family proud.
“The foundation has been laid and I’m ready to continue the success of this program,” he continued. “I’ve always prided myself in leaving the situation better than I found it—whether it be on the baseball field or in life. I will continue do things the Concord way and I’m blessed with this opportunity.”
After serving as a graduate assistant for the program during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, Smith was elevated to full-time assistant coach upon the return of Garrett to the Mountain Lion dugout prior to the 2016 season.
With his primary roles as the hitting coach and recruiting coordinator, Smith has tutored some of the best offenses not only in the Mountain East Conference, but all of Division II.
Since the 2016 season, CU has finished top 15 in Division II in batting average four times, including having the second-best team average in 2019 (.341).
Smith has helped coach four All-Americans since 2014 (Anthony Stehlin – 2021, Chad Frazier – 2018, Bret Blevins – 2014 and Joey Miller – 2014). and in each year since 2014, with the exception of 2016, the Mountain Lions have had at least one all-region player and 10 players altogether.
“Since I recruited Devin out of high school, he has had the utmost respect for this program and understands what it takes to win at a high level,” Garrett said.
“He comes from a great baseball family, and I’ve watched Devin prepare himself for this role over the last few years. There’s no doubt in my mind Concord baseball will continue to thrive with Coach Smith.”
Smith was part of 145 wins over his five-year career in Athens as a player. As an assistant coach, the Mountain Lions sported a .565 winning percentage, including three 30-win seasons.
