INSTITUTE — Many of the players at the North-South All-Star Football Classic football camp this week fully expected to be there.
Guys like Martinsburg’s Hudson Clement who will play wideout at West Virginia and Spring Valley’s Ty Bartrum who is headed to Harvard, probably weren’t shocked to receive their invitation to play in the annual summer showcase Saturday in South Charleston.
Montcalm’s Devin Green is not many players.
Green is a Generals’ history maker.
Unlike his contemporaries from school’s that seemingly year after year send players to the North-South game, Green is the first player from Montcalm to be at North-South practice ahead of the game at Oakes Field.
Green was still shaking his head about it Tuesday afternoon during North-South Media Day.
“It feels amazing, it’s an honor,” Green said of the first couple days of practice with his new teammates on the South Cardinals’ squad.
“Just the thought of it is amazing. To be the first person ever to be selected out of my school to play in this game, with the best of the best, the best seniors in the state, it’s just amazing.”
Montcalm coach Adam Havens was nominated for the game in 2006 but had a previous commitment to an all-star game in Canton, Ohio so he couldn’t play.
Havens for one is happy for his graduated senior standout, noting he earned the opportunity.
“Devin is a great kid who has really worked his tail off to get where he is,” Havens said.
Green figures it was attention to doing the little things away from the field that ultimately led to the success on the field that led to the berth in the North-South game.
“I just got in the weight room and kept on going and never stopped, doing whatever it took to be great,” he said.
Green said he was shocked when he received the invitation back in April.
“I honestly really was because I’m from one of the smallest schools in the state with only 200 kids,” Green said.
“It means a lot to me. and it means a lot to me and shows that just because you go to a small school doesn’t mean you can’t get recognized.”
In a room full of football standouts, was there anyone Green was looking forward to meeting?
“One guy I was looking forward to meeting was Keynan Cook,” Green said of the Woodrow Wilson receiver who will attend Division I Georgetown this fall.
“He’s a great player and I know of him well from him playing up in Beckley. He’s a very talented receiver.”
There is also a little familiarity in the room.
“I went to Mount View my freshman and sophomore year and I know T.J. Bell and Tony Bailey very well,” Green said. “They are amazing players too and great people.”
The 5-foot-10, 140-pound receiver has some definite goals.
“Oh, I’d love to score a touchdown, at least one for sure,” Green said.
“I love to do everything. I’d love to score five if I could. But I going to do my best and do whatever it takes (for a South victory).”
Green said his top performance with the Generals was a night to remember against Hundred last fall.
“We beat the team 74-0 and I had three touchdown receptions and a pick-6 (interception return for a touchdown),” Green said.
Green is the only player on the South roster this year from Mercer County, a hub of high school football in Southern West Virginia that includes perennial Class AA powerhouse Bluefield .
