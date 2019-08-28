BLUEFIELD — There will be numerous players roaming the sidelines of both Bluefield and Graham Friday night that are some of the best in their respective states.
There are five players who will be on the Bluefield sideline Friday who have either committed to play football at a Division I school or are attracting a lot of interest.
Those playmakers are going to be key if the Beavers come out victorious for the second year in a row and 69th time in 94 meetings of the cross state rivals.
The only question remaining is who will be taking the snaps at quarterback and getting the ball to the Bluefield playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.
It is down to two players for head football coach Fred Simon, Carson Deeb and Tazewell transfer Jamir Blevins. A decision has not been made yet.
“It will be a game-time decision, but probably right now Deeb maybe because he was with us last year but that doesn’t mean a thing,” Simon said.
A key for Bluefield under Simon in having continued success has been the ability of new players to fill in the shoes of the ones that have graduated. The players are confident that they will step up starting with a tough first game.
“We got a lot of new faces but the thing about the Beavers is we can replace a lot of people so we could still be going so hopefully we just keep the same momentum and get to where we need to be,” senior Jahiem House said.
Running back JJ Davis will be a crucial part of the Beavers offense Friday night having rushed for 1,357 yards last season and 15 touchdowns overall. In last year’s meeting he gashed the G-Men defense for a 42-yard touchdown run in the first half.
A terrific offensive line for the Beavers last year that opened up room to run for Davis and Jamere Edwards along with the time to throw for quarterback Chandler Cooper is gone. Cooper is at Concord University.
Bluefield is young up front and will have some growing pains for the first few weeks as they get game experience under their belts.
“It’s going to take them a little while cause we’re so young but I think things are gonna get better, so we’ve gotten better we thought from the Pulaski to the Giles and from Giles we think that its hopefully going to get a little bit better for the game,” Simon said.
They will get tested by a good Graham defense Friday in as tough of a week one game that could be scheduled.
Having this game in the first week of the season pitting teams that both are championship contenders means everything has to be ready for the first whistle of the season. The playbook has to be known and understood as well as the players getting mentally prepared to play under the lights.
“You mentally get ready, it’s pretty good for us because it’s a tough situation and its just how you gotta do it,” Simon said.
With over 10,000 people coming to the game there is a lot of excitement and expectations for both teams.
The players have to remain focused on the task at hand, winning the first of many games this season, and let the excitement have a negative effect.
“This week is really week but it’s a lot of hype around the game so the main goal is to stay focused and try to get a win at the game,” House said.
Last year the Beavers had four unanswered touchdowns in the first half to put the game to bed. The G-Men will be prepared for the onslaught this year and have their own weapons on the offensive side.
Replacing All-State quarterback Cameron Allen won’t be easy but Devin Lester moves to quarterback from wide receiver. He spent portions of last season at quarterback and will look to be a dynamic playmaker that Allen was.
“It’s tough to contain him plus he’s got weapons in a good running back, a good offensive line so there’s a lot of good factors in all of that.” Simon said.
The Bluefield defense has experience facing Lester at wide receiver and know he is a tough player to tackle once he gets going.
“I guarded him a few times and he’s a good athlete, you can’t sleep on anybody so you just got to go out and play hard and hopefully key down on his run and make sure he throws no passes deep,” House said.
Other threats that the Beavers defense has to account for include running back Tre Booker who rushed for over 900 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Trying to springboard the offense this year will be an offensive line that has drawn rave reviews from Simon in scrimmages.
“Their offensive line is impressive with what they’ve done in their scrimmage games, they’ve moved people off the ball,” Simon said.
For fans out of the area the best way to follow along the action is through the app ScoreStream where there will be all the statistics and people are able to post their own pictures and videos of the game.
— contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.