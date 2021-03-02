BLUEFIELD — Derrick Price has been appointed as the full-time Director of Athletics at Bluefield State College.
Bluefield State College President Robin Capehart made the announcement on Monday, at which time Price’s appointment went immediately into effect. Price had been serving in the dual roles of Interim AD and Men’s Head Basketball Coach since 2020.
“Derrick has already demonstrated the initiative and insight to lead Bluefield State Athletics,” noted President Capehart. “His appointment comes during an exciting period in the life of our College with the addition of 11 new athletic programs, including football.”
Price directed the Bluefield State men’s basketball teams to four double-figure win totals in his five seasons at the helm. Additionally, he provided vital leadership as Bluefield State Athletics dealt with the significant challenge of offering intercollegiate athletics during a pandemic.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity to lead B-State Athletics” Price said.
“Our goal will remain to develop and support student-athletes who will be winners in the athletic arena and classroom.”
President Capehart said the search for a new men’s head basketball coach will be launched immediately. The Big Blues wrapped up their regular season this past weekend, splitting a home-home two game series with Salem University.
Price was head coach at Bluefield State men’s basketball team for five seasons. During that time, Price’s Big Blues teams appeared in three United States Collegiate Athletic Association National Tournaments. The Big Blues reached the USCAA title game once.
As an undergraduate, Price was a standout student-athlete at Bluefield College, serving as the Ram’s team caption for two seasons. He earned first team All-Conference honors as a senior.
As men’s assistant basketball coach at Bluefield College, Price played a significant role during a period in which the Rams reached the NCCAA National Tournament three times, advancing to the championship game during the 2013-2014 season.
Price and his wife, Jessica, are proud parents of two children, Derrick, Jr., and Aryanna.
