Forecasts of icy, inclement weather across the region resulted in the postponement of regional basketball action in Southwest Virginia, including an eagerly-anticipated clash between the unbeaten Graham High School boys and Gate City at Graham Middle School slated for Thursday.
The game has been moved to tonight, site unchanged, with a 6 p.m. starting time.
In the other Region 2D boys semifinal bracket, Ridgeview will play at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Va. at 6 p.m.
The championship game will be played at 6 p.m Saturday at the highest surviving seed.
In other VHSL boys tournament action, a Class 1 state tournament berth Pioneer District rivals Narrows and Parry McCluer will square off for an 8 p.m. game.
A Region 1D boys tournament semifinal game between Grundy and J.I. Burton was rescheduled to tonight.
Championship games for both Region 1D boys and girls basketball are scheduled to be played on Saturday.
Unlike past VHSL basketball post season set-ups, regional semifinal winners will not be guaranteed a berth in next week’s VHSL state basketball championships. This year’s boys and girls brackets will consist of four regional champions in each classification.
