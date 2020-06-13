BLUEFIELD — There is no timetable for minor league baseball to be played this summer in Mercer County as the Appalachian League announced Friday that it was delaying the season indefinitely.
The opening day of the season for the Appalachian League was scheduled for June 22 with Bluefield and Princeton facing off.
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the start of the 2020 Appalachian League season is being delayed indefinitely. The league and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention and adhering to local reopening guidelines. As always, the health and safety of the Appalachian League fans, players and staff members is our top priority,” the Appalachian League said in a press release.
With the major leagues yet to start their season and still negotiating for when their training camps will start there is no certainty about when the minor leagues could play their season. Even if the MLB has a season there is skepticism that all levels of the minor leagues will play with there being expanded rosters for MLB teams and difficulty adhering to local guidelines.
The Appalachian League consists of teams in West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee which have different guidelines in place for events.
Teams in the Appalachian League usually have a large contingent of players from that years’ draft but this year the draft is only five rounds leaving the MLB fewer players to send to teams in the Appalachian League.
The current Professional Baseball Agreement between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball expires at the end of September so the season could be played past its usual regular season. The 2019 regular season concluded at the end of August for both Bluefield and Princeton with the playoffs occurring in the first week of September.
Baseball in Mercer County was already on uncertain footing heading into 2020 with the MLB wanting to cut 42 teams ahead of the 2021 season including both Bluefield and Princeton.
