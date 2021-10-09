MONTCALM — Austin Shrewsbury rushed for 106 yards and PikeView took a 24-0 victory over home standing Montcalm in a Mercer County football duel on Friday night.
Shrewsbury also scored a defensive touchdown, getting the party started with his 35-yard scoring interception return in the first quarter.
“It was something that we talked about all year ... execute in the beginning and finish the game. And we did that tonight. They played hard,” said PikeView head coach Jason Spears. “If you play hard at the beginning of the game, better results happen at the end of the game.”
Amiliyon Barnes finished with 94 yards in 12 carries, scoring on a 15-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and capping scoring with a 3-yard TD plunge in the fourth quarter.
Peyton Greer completed 5-of-16 passing attempts for 53 yards, including a 7-yard scoring strike to Dylan Blake. He threw one interception on the night.
Chase Mounts had two catches for 34 yards. Blake’s scoring catch was his lone reception.
Ethan Weeks also had an interception for the Panthers (1-4)
Generals quarterback Kevin Robertson completed six of 12 passing attempts for 49 yards, getting picked twice. He led Montcalm rushers with 16 carries for 70 yards. Hunter Hart led receivers with four catches for 27 yards.
“They did a good job executing in the running game and we couldn’t control the line of scrimmage offensively or defensively,” said Montcalm head coach Adam Havens. “They just out-played us and out-coached us. They were just better than us tonight.”
Montcalm (2-3) travels to River View on Friday. PikeView returns to action Monday night against Bluefield.
PikeView 24, Montcalm 0
at Montcalm
PikeView.....12 6 0 6 —24
Montcalm......0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
PV— Austin Shrewsbury 35 interception return (run failed)
PV— Amiliyon Barnes 15 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
PV— Dylan Blake 7 pass from Peyton Greer (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
PV — Barnes 3 run (run failed)
