WISE, Va. – A big fourth quarter and the Blues are in the semifinals of the sixth annual Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic. It was ugly at times, but Richlands dealt the Tigers a 38-33 setback in the Prior Center on the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Friday.
“This feels unbelievable,” Richlands post Cade Simmons said. “That was a sloppy win but it’s a W on the scoresheet. It’s great to be in the semifinals of this tournament, it’s a tough tournament, we’re in it for a reason. We feel good about it, but we’re not finished yet.”
Simmons posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards. Seven of those points came in the decisive fourth frame, when the Blues worked to get the ball inside.
“I feel confident inside and I think Coach (Fred Phillips) has confidence in me,” said Simmons. “I just try to hustle and get good positioning.”
It was close throughout, a three-point lead was the largest by either team in the first half. It was tied five times and there were seven lead-changes, with Honaker clinging to a 18-17 lead at intermission.
It continued to be a see-saw battle throughout the third quarter and the Tigers were up 28-26 going to the fourth.
With it tied for the seventh time at 29, Simmons scored a layup with 6:33 to play to give the Blues the lead they would not relinquish. After Honaker missed their next six shots, Simmons scored inside and was fouled converting the free throw for the largest lead of the game 34-29 midway through the fourth.
Bryson Richardson and Simmons made clutch free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.
“We’re tickled to death,” Coach Phillips said. “It’s a different kind of team than I’ve ever had before, usually we’ve had perimeter play, but this year our first option is going inside to our two bigs.”
Richlands (4-2) was outstanding on defense. They held the Tigers Grayson Honaker who set the state record for 3s with 17 in a tournament at Gatlinburg to only 11 points. When the Tigers got the ball inside, they were often denied by Gage Holmes who had nine blocks and altered some others.
“It was a great defensive effort,” stated Phillips. “Any time you can hold down Grayson Honaker, you’re doing something really good, he’s one of the best scorers in southwest Virginia.
“This is Gage’s first year of playing, he gets better every game.”
Both teams struggled to get the ball in the basket. Richlands made 30 percent of their shots, Honaker only 22 percent. T.J. Mullins had seven points and 12 rebounds for Honaker (3-4).
“Coach Phillips ran a scheme, packing the lane and taking away the rim from us,” said Honaker coach Brandon Miller. “We tried some different things, but we could never take advantage of what they were giving us. We couldn’t consistently take advantage of it because they had a shot blocker (Holmes) in the middle. You take him out of the middle and it’s a totally different game.”
In addition to Simmons, Luke Wess was also solid with 12 points for the Blues.
Richlands will play the winner of the Union-J.I. Burton game in the semis tonight at 7:00 p.m. Grundy will play Chilhowie in a consolation contest at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.