ATHENS — Defense will be of “paramount” importance tonight as the Concord men’s basketball team puts its five-game winning streak on the line in Athens against the nationally-ranked West Liberty Hilltoppers.
Concord head coach Todd May said Tuesday, “Our defense is going to be paramount (Wednesday), with West Lib coming in here.”
“I feel like our defense is in a good spot,” he said. “Our guys are really well connected. You can see, when we go through (our scouting reports), guys talking about situations (and) taking that next step of leadership.”
West Liberty (11-1) is ranked eighth in this week’s poll of NCAA Division II sports information directors — and with good reason.
The Hilltoppers average 99 points per game and have beaten opponents by an average of 20.6 points so far this season. The Northern Panhandle school is 4-0 in true road games. WLU makes 36.7% of its 3-point attempts, and its 12.2 treys per game is second best in Division II.
West Liberty guard Bryce Butler, already a three-time conference player of the week, leads the circuit with 105 field goals and an average of 23.1 points per game.
Concord (7-3) has been scoring 82 points per game, and dominating the boards. Their 6.1 rebounding margin is best in the conference, and in the top 40 among Division II schools. Daniel Rahama of CU is in second place among Mountain East rebounders, with 8.8 per game.
The ‘Toppers “put a lot of pressure on you, both offensively and defensively,” May said. “They do a really, really good job of scoring the basketball. They take a ton of 3s.”
When the Mountain Lions are on offense, “We’ve got to make sure that we handle that press,” May said.
“They do a good job of putting the press on you and their pressure and turnovers feed into their offense, so we’ve got to make sure we’re taking care of the basketball and getting good looks at the other end.”
In Monday’s Atlantic Region poll of Division II programs, West Liberty is ranked second and Concord remains 10th.
Concord’s last home game was an 86-83 upset of Fairmont State, then nationally ranked, on Dec. 6. Since then, the Mountain Lions beat Frostburg State and over the Christmas break played exhibition games in Ohio against Kent State and Akron.
May said, “I think we’re in a good spot. I try to reinforce to the guys that, based on what they did the first semester, has now put them in a position here in the second semester.”
“We’re in a position now where every game is going to matter, every possession is going to matter, every rebound — I mean, we’ve talked with our guys that everything is going to matter. … I think they understand the situation.”
“They’re really excited for this one, I’m sure.”
Looking deeper into the past, West Liberty has won its past three meetings with Concord. The Concordians have pulled two upset wins over WLU in Athens during May’s tenure, in Feburary 2017 and January 2021. The Lions’ current win streak is its longest since late 2018.
• • •
This evening’s doubleheader begins with a women’s contest between Concord (4-6, 2-4 MEC) and West Liberty (6-5, 4-2).
The Athenians scored a season-high point total in defeating Emory & Henry 81-70 on Monday night, for their second win in a row. It was the first game in 22 days for the Mountain Lions.
“That’s why we wanted a non-conference game scheduled there, before conference play,” said Concord head coach Tesla Southcott.
“It gave the girls a little confidence, and the opportunity to start the year with a win.”
“We are a lot tougher, we are a lot more consistent, and a lot more energized than we were before break.”
“We do have a great rivalry, we always have, with West Liberty,” she said. “Our kids are really excited for this week.”
Today’s game pits the two co-players of the week in the Mountain East Conference, Concord’s Jaisah Smith and West Liberty’s Arriana Manzay.
Smith, a Bluefield High graduate, tied a CU program record with seven steals in Monday’s win. She also had a team-best seven rebounds and scored nine points, going 3 for 4 from the floor.
At Emory & Henry, Concord set a new school record for steals in a women’s basketball game with 21 pickoffs, and shot 48.5% of its field-goal tries. Abbie Smith and Maddie Ratcliff led Concord with 14 and 12 points, respectively, and four others scored nine points each.
“When you are playing basketball like that, you’re hard to guard,” Southcott said.
“We want our opponents to have to prepare for the entire team, no matter whose night it is.”
“Going into this week, the kids have been talking (about), ‘We’ve got to get back to even.’ We’re 4-6; we’ve got to get back to 6-6. This week would give us that opportunity. But it starts with that first quarter, then the second, then the third … .”
“Our league is so competitive, from (number) one, down. It’s anybody’s night, whatever team comes out and plays the hardest and executes their game plan the best. Our league has always been special with that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.