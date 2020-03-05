Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Snow may mix in. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.