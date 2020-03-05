BLUEFIELD — The girls basketball team at PikeView High has not made the trip to Charleston for the state tournament in six years while it is almost a yearly occurrence for Bluefield with appearances in four of the last five years.
Both teams play in region co-final games tonight with a bid to the state tournament for the winners.
The five seniors for PikeView are looking to break that streak and Bluefield has built its confidence with a inexperience team after a 1-7 start to the season.
“It’s on the line and whoever brings their best game will head to Charleston and we’re just hoping that it’s us,” PikeView head coach Karen Miller said.
PikeView gets to host Wyoming East as it won the sectional championship while Bluefield will travel to Westside.
The key for both squads tonight is their performance on the defensive end of the court which has been crucial for success in recent weeks.
“Our defense has really stepped up,” Miller said. “If our defense will continue to play like they’ve been playing I think we’ll be fine.”
Having to replace a number of key contributors Bluefield (12-12) has focused on defense to guide a turn around after the first eight game ending the season with 11 wins in its final 16 games.
“We’ve focused on defense, that’s something that everybody can buy into because it requires just effort, energy and paying attention to detail and I applaud the young ladies for that all the way across the board they’ve done that,” Bluefield head coach Ernie Gilliard said.
Westside (17-7) is Bluefield’s opponent in the regional co-final and comes in winning eight of its last nine games. The teams split the regular season series winning on their respective home court.
“We’ve got to defend and make sure nobody has any open looks, any uncontested shots because they’re very good,” Gilliard said.
The Renegades are led by Riana Kenneda who holds the school record for made three-pointers. Other key players for Westside are point guard Makayla Morgan, Hannah Toler and Leslie Bailey.
Wyoming East is familiar opponent to PikeView with the teams having met three times this season, the Panthers won twice including 51-43 February 17.
For the third consecutive season the Warriors are the team standing in the way of a state tournament appearance for the Panthers.
In a game like this with a state tournament appearance on the line each possession is important and a few mistakes could swing the tide of the game and put it out of reach.
“Every possession is so important so we have to get something good every possession and on the defensive end we’ve got to do our job and if we do that good things are going to happen,” Miller said.
Wyoming East is led by point guard Skylar Davidson who scored 28 points and had 10 assists in the Warriors win over the Panthers earlier in the season. Hannah Blankenship has been a solid scorer and Daisha Summers is productive in the post.
The size advantage that PikeView has in six-foot-two Laken McKinney and six-foot Shiloh Bailey is where the offense goes through a most of the success originates for the Panthers on the offensive end.
“We’ll just work it and if our posts are open we’ll get it in to them and our guards have stepped up this year and I think that’s a big difference too,” Miller said.
Point guard Hope Craft can create open shots and is a lockdown defender while Olivia Boggess and Makenzee Shrewsbury provide outside shooting.
Shrewsbury has been battling injuries all of her high school career but is playing well now after a minor injury in January.
“She’s back and she’s really playing her best basketball right now and its the right time of the year,” Miller said.
Although Jaisah Smith leads Bluefield from the outside scoring inside is just as crucial for the Beavers as the Panthers.
Ayonna Helm and Jaumaria Jones have been stepping up in the post in recent games scoring for the Beavers which has opened up clean looks for the others on the court.
“As they contribute in the post you force the defense to try to collapse to address the issue of our post play,” Gilliard said.
“That allows Jaisah and some of our other perimeter players to get their feet set and perhaps get a good clean look at a shot from the outside.”
