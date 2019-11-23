BLUEFIELD — A 24-point third quarter was the difference Saturday evening at Mitchell Stadium for Bluefield College as it beat Kentucky Christian 30-12.
Despite only having 136 yards of offense the Rams were able to take advantage of their opportunities. Tanner Griffith made all three of his field goals while defensive back Tyrice Henry scored two touchdowns.
Henry gave the Rams the lead for good in the third quarter when he picked off a pass and returned it 17 yards for the score. He added to the scoreline when he returned a punt 71 yards for a touchdown.
The Bluefield defense forced six turnovers on the night and allowed 256 yards of total offense, very different from when the teams met earlier with the Knight scoring 54 points on 461 yards of offense.
The second game this year between the teams was only schedule when Cincinnati Christian cancelled the rest of its season after the school announced it was closing at the end of the season with Bluefield and Kentucky Christian planning to play them.
The Mid-South Appalachian Division Defensive Player of the Year DaMarcus Wimbush continued to show why he is deserving of the award with a team-high 13 tackles. Freshman defensive end Logan Patron had 10 tackles as the Rams only allowed 71 yards rushing on 40 carries.
Shaun Kolb, Greg Amos, Logan Hinnant, Charles Turner and Henry each had interceptions while Chris DeBerry recovered a fumble.
The only points in the first half were on field goals as Griffith made one and Eric Parra Curiel of Kentucky Christian made a pair.
After a 46-yard field goal from Griffith opened the scoring in the third quarter the Knights got a 6-yard touchdown reception by Lewis Davalos before the Rams scored 24 unanswered points.
Sandwiched in between the two touchdowns by Henry was an 11-yard touchdown catch by Jaquan Ebron on a pass from Aidan Wilder. That touchdown was set up by an interception from Kolb that he returned 24 yards into the redzone.
Wilder only completed eight of 20 passes for 59 yards with Ebron catching five of the passes for 43 yards.
Freshman running back Cameron Wright had the best collegiate game with 92 yards rushing, after 73 yards last week in the loss to Point.
Kris Lewis had 116 yard receiving for Kentucky Christian and De’Anta Sipp had 92 yards on the ground although neither of them were able to find the end zone.
The season ends for the Rams with an identical 4-7 record as in 2018 but improved their finish from 1-4 to 3-3 in the MSC Appalachian Division.
