BLUEFIELD, Va. — The two communities that support Graham and Bluefield high schools are invariably getting fired up for the adrenaline of Friday’s nationally-showcased high school football game at what should be a packed Mitchell Stadium.
G-Men head coach Tony Palmer has every reason to Keep Calm and Carry On. He already knows that the outcome should not make or break the season for either team.
Losing to Bluefield 38-14 to the Beavers last year didn’t prevent Graham from winning it’s first state title in more than 20 years. Nor did winning the game 59-54 in 2016 lead to a G-Men state title.
Preseason hype is all well and good. But the way Palmer sees it, the greatness of this year’s Graham and Bluefield teams will only be determined in hindsight.
“That’s yet to be seen. Everybody is zero-zero at this point,” Palmer said. “Both teams are coming off good seasons. Both teams played for a state title. We’ve got some pieces back. They’ve got some pieces back. It gives us a chance to have a good football game.”
There is little doubt the Beavers should be a supreme test for his defending VHSL Class 2 state champions right out of the gates. One thing Palmer definitely wants to find out is whether or not Graham’s defense can prevent talent laden Bluefield from scoring four unanswered touchdowns from the outset.
That explosive early lead pretty much sealed the G-Men’s fate in last year’s loss, an humbling defeat that preceded 14 consecutive Graham victories. There is a good chance that Bluefield will once again expose some areas that need work if the G-Men hope to reach the final rung again in 2019,
“They’re athletic, they’re very good in size and they’ve got a whole lot of guys getting D-I offers for a reason,” Palmer said.
Special teams are live for the first time in the season. Last year Bluefield managed to get a hand on two Graham punts, the first one setting up the Beavers’ inaugural score. Both teams will have great playmakers on the field for the kicking game. That’s where some of the craziest plays are apt to occur.
The Beavers return three of the six playmakers that put together last year’s 31-7 halftime lead. Placekicker Kaulin Parris, who has committed to play for West Virginia next fall, is always good for one after six and good for three at ridiculous distances. Jamere Edwards is graduated. Arnold Martin is graduated. Chandler Cooper, who called the signals for two consecutive state championship appearances, is graduated.
J.J. Davis, who had a 42-yard scoring run in the first half, returns. A solid contributor on both sides of the football, Davis has already committed to the University of Toledo, which is expected to contend for the Mid-American Conference title this season.
Junior wide receiver Isaiah Johnson, who reeled in a 77-yard TD bomb from Cooper in the first half last year, is also on a lot of D-I radar screens. Senior wide-out Jahiem House, also being courted by Toledo, is another dangerous big-play threat.
The question this season is who is going to get these guys the football? Of all the players who made two consecutive state finals appearances at Bluefield, Cooper — who ironically began his high school career at Graham — was not an insignificant offensive component. While James Monroe transfer Ryker Brown is a promising QB prospect, Carson Deeb and Tazewell transfer Jamir Blevins have been the reported front-runners.
Palmer’s scouts have gotten looks at both during the preseason.
“Both quarterbacks played extremely well when they were in there. Both threw the ball well and the receivers all ran good routes. They’re a good football team,” Palmer said.
Palmer said he feels that Graham’s defense is ahead of its offense right now. It makes sense. Devin Lester, an outstanding athlete committed to Division I Old Dominion University, has played quarterback before for the G-Men. But his versatile presence at other skill spots while Cam Allen took the snaps was kind of a luxury last year.
Lester remains a running threat on the read and running back Tre Booker is a battle-hardened veteran with more than 900 yards and 14 TDs to his credit last season. Mount View transfer Marqus Ray, a WVSWA all-state selection last season, adds another variable opposing defenses must account for in addition to what Graham already had in place.
What’s going on up front for both teams will undergo scrutiny in Friday’s game. Bluefield has senior Sean Martin, a Division I prospect at defensive end. Graham has Brody Meadows, a sophomore Division I prospect at offensive tackle. Those two kids have been heavily discussed, but offensive and defensive linemen function as units. Both teams have new faces up front.
“That’s the nature of the beast when you’re in high school. You have them for four years and then they’re gone. It’s all about how you prepare the kids who are behind them so you can try to keep your program moving in a positive direction,” Palmer said.
Both teams are expected to play hard, but mutual respect has been running high between these two 100-year-old rivals. Game recognizes game. Adding to the perspective, both communities were affected by this past winter’s untimely death of Bluefield’s Little Tony Webster, who would have been a senior for the Beavers this season.
“He was an outstanding kid. He played with those guys (at Bluefield) and was friends with several guys on our team. What happened to Tony touched our entire community. Hopefully we can have a good football game to honor his memory,” Palmer said.
— contact sports@bdtonline.com
