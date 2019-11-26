Deer season is going on and for many of you within the sound of my pen (or computer) it occurred to me that you may not have enough to argue about while you are at deer camp. Yes, I know that the old tried and true standbys are there, what is the best caliber for hunting whitetailed deer, when exactly does the rut occur in your area, and the ever popular should the state be allowing the taking of does this year based on the current population. Ok, I know that arguments never happen among deer hunters (only slight sarcasm there) so I figured you needed some things to discuss around the card table this deer season.
Baiting is unethical and it endangers the deer herd by concentrating deer in a small area. This is not the first nor will it be the last time that we will talk about baiting in this weekly campfire. Depending on where you are and what state you hunt in you may love baiting for deer or hate it. Just recently in Michigan the DNR banned baiting for deer in much of the state. The ban caused such an uproar among hunters that the state senate ran a bill which would overturn the ban for next year. The last I heard on this the governor claimed she should veto this bill so who knows what will happen on baiting in Michigan. The point is baiting is highly contentious among hunters.
Many hunters in states that allow baiting will tell you that they really don’t want to bait deer, but they have to do it to compete with all of their neighbors around them, meaning they would not see a deer if they didn’t bait as well. Most state deer biologists are against baiting because they claim it unnaturally congregates deer in numbers that make them more susceptible to the dreaded deer disease chronic wasting disease (CWD). Hunter who argue against baiting bans question this and say, “Don’t deer congregate anyway in the winter time?” Don’t ask me who is right here, I’m just giving you things to discuss, or fight about, remember?
Shoot or don’t shoot on smaller bucks. Ask any hunter who has deer hunted for several years and they can tell you the thinking about what size buck to take has changed. Not that long ago during the traditional rifle buck season if a deer had antlers of any size he was in dire trouble. Some would say it is still that way in many areas. In recent years many hunters have adopted a “let the little bucks walk” attitude and they want to encourage other hunters to do the same thing. Several groups have formed and have adopted thinking related to the Quality Deer Management Association (QDMA) which has a basic philosophy of letting bucks get older before taking them.
As you can imagine this may lead to many different scenarios when deer season comes in. Typically a group of hunters may hunt their own land or lease an area for hunting, and unless this land is very large, say hundreds of acers, the deer for that area probably do not stay on that section of land. The hunters on this property may practice QDMA related rules and let smaller bucks get bigger. If the neighbors on the property next door do not adhere to the same thinking and take any buck that has legal sized antlers for that state, you can see how this might be a problem.
Some hunters will tell you they don’t care about the size of antlers; they just want to put a deer in the freezer to eat. Advocates of letting smaller bucks walk will say OK, then you can take a doe if you just want to get a deer to eat, as many think the doe to buck ratio is way out of whack in most areas anyway. Usually the state game agency is entwined in the middle of this trying to manage the deer and with at least two opposing groups somebody is always unhappy with how the deer herd is being managed. I have no answers for this, but if you look on any of the deer hunting forums, or better yet the source of all knowledge, Facebook, you will see many different highly qualified deer hunters who are happy to give their opinion on solving this problem.
Hunters are really lazy, nobody wants to walk anywhere, and nobody really hunts anymore. This is a common topic among hunters these days. Many hunters feel that hunting has changed a lot and not always for the good. The rise in the use of ATV’s has made it easier for some hunters to drive to their deer stand and simply climb up in a tree. The nature of deer hunting today, which some say has gravitated to the use of treestands and feeders make hunters more sedentary. Time was when more deer hunters would be engaged in deer drives and roaming the woods, now not so much.
Whether all of this is good or bad for hunting is a matter of opinion. Some would say that the emphasis on staying in a stand near a feeder has caused the loss of traditional hunting skills like reading the sign that animals leave, tracking, and learning to find the natural foods that attract the animals you are hunting.
