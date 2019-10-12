BLUEFIELD — Bluefield High School quarterback Carson Deeb passed for 270 yards and four touchdowns in the first half and the Beavers rolled to a 63-14 win over PikeView at Mitchell Stadium on Friday night.
Deeb completed eight of 10 first half pass attempts, giving up only his third interception on the season — this one on account of a deflection. He now has 16 touchdown passes on the year.
Bluefield’s first scoring drive shortened the field with Deeb’s 39-yard pass completion to Jacorian Green. JJ Davis punched it in on a 2-yard scoring drive to make it 7-0 on placekicker Kaulin Parris’ point-after touchdown kick. Deeb added another score on a 45 touchdown pass to Green, followed by a 35-yard scoring strike to Davis for the Beavers.
Davis kept the pressure on the Panthers with a 51-yard scoring run and Deeb did his part with a 5-yard scoring strike to Gaige Sisk and a 24-yard TD toss to Juwuan Green for the 42-0 halftime advantage.
In the second half Bluefield (5-1) got scoring runs of 14 and 7 yards from Jacob Martin, also getting a 50-yard scoring scoot from Jaeon Flack.
Quarterback Kobey Taylor-Williams passed for more than 190 yards on the night for PikeView (0-6), including a 1-yard TD pass to Anthony Bisaha and 27-yard TD pass to Dylan Blake.
Parris went 9-for-9 on point-after touchdown kicks for Bluefield.
At Mitchell Stadium
PikeView.........0 0 8 6 — 14
Bluefield.........21 21 14 7 — 63
Scoring
First Quarter
BF— JJ Davis 2 run (Kaulin Parris kick)
BF — Jacorian Green 45 pass from Carson Deeb (Parris kick)
BF — JJ Davis 35 pass from Deeb (Parris kick)
Second Quarter
BF— Davis 51 run (Parris kick)
BF — Gaige Sisk 5 pass from Deeb (Parris kick)
BF — Juwuan Green 24 pass from Deeb (Parris kick)
Third Quarter
BF— Jacob Martin 14 run (Parris kick)
PV — Kobey Taylor-Williams 1 pass to Anthony Bisaha (Josh Mullins pass from Matthew Lilly pass)
BF — Jaeon Flack 50 run (Parris kick) 56-8
Fourth Quarter
BF— Jacob Martin 7 run (Parris kick) 8th (63-9)
PV— Dylan Blake 27 pass from Taylor Williams (extra point failed) 63-14
