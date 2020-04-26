WELCH — After serving as an assistant baseball coach at Mount View High School for 10 years, the 2020 season was going to be a special one for first year Golden Knight head coach Chris Richardson.
After being named to the top baseball spot after last season, rookie coach Richardson was looking forward to the 2020 campaign and it would certainly be one to remember.
As things have turned out, this season will most definitely be one to be etched in everyone’s memory.
With the appearance of the coronavirus worldwide and the closing of schools, work places, quarantining and social distancing, sports on the national, state and local scenes have taken a backseat to public safety and concern over this pandemic.
Remarked Coach Richardson, “I was really looking forward to it [the season.]”
He continued that when school was originally interrupted and all sports were temporarily put on hold, “I talked to the players. I told them to keep on working on their own, hoping we would get to play.”
With last Tuesday’s cancellation of school and spring sports by Governor Jim Justice, all hopes have been dashed for all Mountain State scholastic teams.
The Knights were in a position where they only had two seniors on this year’s team, but Richardson expressed disappointment for them for not being able to play their final high school season.
San Dudgeon and Matt Thompson are the two twelfth graders and were going to be worked in with several juniors, sophomores and freshmen.
Coach Richardson praised the duo for their taking on leadership roles for the 2020 team.
The squad looked to be about 16 or 17 strong, with six more returning, plus Dudgeon and Thompson.
Several football and basketball players had come out in early workouts and showed promise with their athleticism to perform on the diamond.
Returning players included Jesse Rose, Bradi Marrs, Travis Bell, T. J. Bell, Khiamani Vineyard, and Alex Gouge.
Rose and Marrs are both juniors, while the other four are sophomores.
Junior Jhari Parsons and sophomore twins Justin and Jason Haggerty had come out after not playing in 2019.
Freshmen who were on the roster included Jaylen Hall, Daniel Hilton, Daner Vineyard, Kaden Burchett-Lindsey, Tanner Caves and Ryan Long.
In speaking before the decision was made to scrap the season, Coach Richardson bragged on how the Knights’ home, Nick Shaffron Field, looked, in readiness for the upcoming season, “We worked one whole day getting the field ready and it looks really good.”
Richardson also beamed when speaking of the schedule for 2020, “We’ve added several teams from Virginia to our schedule and [were] going to play in the Yo-Na Tournament (at Bland County) this year.”
The new head coach also spoke of an Alumni game or games to continue a tradition that started last season, “We had hoped to get enough Alumni players to have a team to play against our team, but in the end, we had enough players for three teams (of Alums). That brought a lot of excitement and we were looking forward to doing it every year.”
Travis Green had settled in as an assistant coach of the Knights.
With Tuesday’s announcement, all the plans for the 2020 baseball season turn to “what ifs” as the campaign will be one that didn’t happen and will be remembered more for that reason that perhaps any other.
