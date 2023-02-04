TAZEWELL, Va. — Maddie Day of the Tazewell High School girls basketball team broke the Lady Bulldogs’ single season scoring record with her 31-point performance versus Marion on Tuesday.
After the contest, Day had 440 points on the season — with multiple games still remaining to play this season. The previous record was 426 points.
Day also holds the Tazewell girls single season record for 30-point goals (80 and still counting).
