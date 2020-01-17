RICHLANDS, Va. — The lengthy zone defense of Richlands High boys basketball confounded Graham in the first half.
In the second half Graham head coach Todd Baker moved Chance Dawson from the baseline on offense to the free throw line where he was able to find success scoring 22 points in 16 minutes.
Behind 23 points from Dawson the G-Men (7-4, 4-0 SWD) were able to remain undefeated in Southwest District play with a 68-57 win over the Blue Tornado Friday night.
“It kind of got me going. I work on my jumper all the time and I have confidence in my shot so shot was open and I took it,” Dawson said.
Baker decided to not show the Richlands (7-6, 3-1 SWD) coaching staff the moving of Dawson in the first half and keep in in his pocket until after the break where it succeed.
“I didn’t want to show too much in the first half, I wanted to leave him behind the defense but he didn’t do well there so we made that change and I thought he answered well.”
It was not just the scoring from Dawson once moved to the free throw line but the passing to break up the zone defense and get his teammates good looks.
“Chance’s a senior, I thought he handled it a lot better, he knew the passing, where the angles are, the lanes are and I thought even when he made shots he kicked it out nice,” Baker said.
Countering every punch that Graham delivered in the second half was Cade Simmons for Richlands. He scored the first seven points of the third quarter for the Blue Tornado to extend the lead to 38-28 before the G-Men came back.
He finished with 33 points including 13-of-13 from the charity stripe. His size and strength provided to be a matchup that nobody on Graham was able to contain without fouling.
“Give credit to Cade Simmons, my heavens he had a great game and I thought they were smart enough to get him the ball and he played so well they kept feeding him and we had no answer.”
Graham struggled to make shots in the first half despite getting good looks and stayed in the game due to the three-point shooting of Nick Owens.
Owens has struggled most of the season shooting the ball but recently started heating up and made four three-pointers in the first half.
On two out of bounds play he found himself wide open and drained three-pointers.
“He’s coming, same out of bounds play and he can make that nine out of ten times in practice and its finally coming for him,” Baker said. “The ball is there on time, he’s on time and when he’s on time he’s a deadly shooter.”
Owens only scored one point in the second half but with the Richlands defense having to make sure he was not open space was created. David Graves scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half
“We got so many great players that can give us great minutes and they each have their own role.
Late in the second quarter Zach Dales provided the G-Men with a lift off the bench by knocking down a pair of three-pointers and played critical minutes in the fourth quarter with the team battling foul trouble. He finished with eight points.
Six-foot-seven Gage Holmes scored 12 points for the Blue Tornado while Sage Webb had six.
The second half saw Richlands turn the ball over 13 times as the pressure defense of Graham led by Xayvion Turner and Marqus Ray forced them to make poor decisions. Turner had eight points and two for Ray.
After starting the year with only one win in their first five games the G-Men have reeled off six wins in a row as their defense is shutting down teams while the offense is coming alive.
“We had a rough start at the beginning of the year but we turned this thing around and want to go undefeated in district play this year,” Dawson said.
Before the boys game the girls did battle as Richlands was trying to end a three-game slide with an uncommon formula of only getting one point from its top scorer. It worked for the Lady Blue Tornado.
Lauren Earls only tallied one free throw but dished out 12 assists in a 63-32 win over Graham in Southwest District play.
“When we need her to score 30, she’ll score 30 but tonight she got everybody the ball where they needed, when they needed it and it was huge,” said. Richlands head coach Aaron Lowe. “Having a leader like that on the floor is tremendous.
Stepping up for the Blue Tornado (6-7, 2-2 SWD) were Denissa Ball and Addison Hurst with 16 points each.
Lowe decided to insert Hurst into the starting lineup for only the second time and it moved the five-foot-11 Ball to the wing.
“We put her in there when we went big and put Denissa out on the wing and it helps us rebounding and gives us a mismatch,” Lowe said.
The G-Girls (1-12, 1-3 SWD) were unable to contain Ball who had 10 points in the first half while Hurst was dominating in the post. Hurst scored 14 points in the second half and grabbed eight rebounds for the game.
Richlands jumped out to 16-7 lead after the first quarter and Graham cut it to 24-17 halfway through the second quarter. The Blue Tornado defense locked down forcing three turnovers while the offense got a pair of three-pointers from Gillian Guerriero and one from Chloe Perkins.
“We just gotta play good defense and stay true to what we’re doing and Chloe Perkins hit a big three, Gillian Guerriero hit two threes,” Lowe said.
Graham was led by nine points each from Julia Day and Kassidy Austin. Day also spent the majority of the game guarding Earls.
Having lost three consecutive games include a pair in the final minutes Richlands was needing this victory and Lowe wanted the team to start strong which it did.
“All 14 girls were ready to bring it tonight, put it on the line, the bench was electric and we knew we had to get it done tonight and it was a great job and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Lowe said.
Richlands travels to Hurley Monday and Graham hosts Virginia High in a Southwest District game.
Boys Game
Graham 68, Richlands 57
GRAHAM (7-4)
David Graves 4 5-5 13, Nick Owens 4 1-2 13 , Xayvion Turner 2 4-6 8, Chance Dawson 8 4-5 23, Zach Dales 3 0-0 8, Marqus Ray 1 0-0 2, Kade Robers 0 1-2 1, Team 22 15-20 68.
RICHLANDS (7-6)
Cade Simmons 9 13-13 33, Gage Holmes 6 0-0 12, Sage Webb 1 4-6 6, Cade Berry 1 0-1 2, Luke Wess 2 0-1 4, Dylan Brown 0 1-2 1, Colton Medley 0 0-1 0, Team 19 18-24 57.
Graham…… 8 18 20 22 — 68
Richlands…. 9 20 13 15 — 57
3-point goals — Gra 9 (Owens 4, Dawson 3, Z. Dales 2 ), Ric 2 (Simmons 2 ). Total fouls — Gra 20, Ric 19. Fouled out — none.
Girls Game
Richlands 63, Graham 32
GRAHAM (1-12)
Julia Day 3 2-3 9, Shayla Short 1 0-0 3, Stella Gunter 0 0-2 0 ,Kassidy Austin 4 0-0 9 , Kelsey Wheeler 0 2-6 2, Savanna Howery 2 0-0 5, Emily Hampton 1 0-0 3, Sydney Lester 0 1-2 1, Mallory Brown 0 1-2 1, Team 11 6-15 32.
RICHLANDS (6-7)
Denissa Ball 6 4-6 16, Lauren Earls 0 1-2 1, Rachael Rife 3 3-4 9, Ginger Short 1 2-4 6, Addison Hurst 7 2-3 16, Gillian Guerriero 2 0-0 6, Savannah Stevenson 2 0-0 4 , Chloe Perkins 1 1-2 4, Jaiden Elkins 1 0-0 3, Team 23 13-21 63.
Graham…… 7 13 5 7 —32
Richlands….16 20 22 5 —63
3-point goals — Gra 4 ( Day 1, Short 1, Austin 1, Hampton 1), Ric 4 ( Guerriero 2, Perkins 1, Elkins 1). Total fouls — Gra 18, Ric 15 . Fouled out — none.
