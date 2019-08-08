GARDNER — The baton has been passed to a new head football coach at PikeView High School.
Jason Spears convened the 2019 edition of the Panthers this week on the spacious PikeView campus, and he has high hopes.
“You have talent here at PikeView,” he said. “You have tons of talent. You have good athletes here. You’ve just got to get them out here. … Sometimes, you have to walk the school and try to get them to come out here and give it a try. And they surprise themselves.”
Spears said that when the first day of practice began, “I felt the kids were excited. I felt the kids were ready to start. A lot of them, these seniors, for most of these kids this is their last year, and they really want to push (and have) that strong goal of being a leader, and having the younger guys buy into our system … .”
Spears, a graduate of Wyoming East High School and Concord University, was an assistant on Bobby Wyatt’s PikeView coaching staff last season. Spears is, therefore, a proven commodity among the returning players.
“I like Coach Spears a lot,” said senior quarterback Ethan Begovich. “He’s really good on conditioning. He makes sure that everything goes down the way he wants it to be finished.”
Lineman Tanner Hazelwood, also a senior, said, “This is the hardest I’ve worked in all four years I’ve been here. … The coaches are doing really good, as far as conditioning (goes).”
The commitment didn’t start just this week. Weightlifting began again last January, and lasted “all through summer,” the 6-foot-3 lineman said.
Spears said that one of his prime priorities as head coach was “making sure that all the kids can come out, and able to be out here, and we can get things squared away. … The main issue we had was making sure we get enough kids out here to buy into what we’re doing, and stay dedicated throughout the offseason.”
“We did have a really good offseason weightlifting and conditioning program. A lot of kids were involved in it.”
Spears said it was a smooth transition when the players learned the identity of their new head coach.
“One thing that was great about it, they kind of bought in,” he said. “After the first day, they kind of saw what we were about. Really, nothing was changed – maybe we upped the momentum a little bit, the tempo and everything else. But everybody’s bought in with our coaching system, how we want to coach, how we want to run things. And they’re pretty excited.”
“One great thing about it is, I was with the coaching staff last year. Luckily we retained (assistant coaches) Josh Wyatt and Ben Nester. We added a few great coaches, with Adam Gum and coach (Austin) Southcott.”
Spears added that PikeView Middle School “has a great program,” and that he’s spent time with “the pee-wee (team)” to try to build continuity.
“You’ve got to keep these kids interested in the sport (leading up to) when they get up into high school,” he said. “We want to keep this momentum, and get more people involved in this, because you do have talent here.”
He praised his PVHS predecessor, who retired from the coaching ranks last fall after a career that spanned decades, leading football teams at Pocahontas, Va., Tazewell and PikeView.
Spears said, “Bobby Wyatt is probably one of the smartest football coaches I’ve ever been around – Xs and Os, everything. I don’t want to damage his legacy, because he built a strong legacy. Most of the stuff that he did last year, I just keep the same here; there might be a few tweaks, here and there.
“I learned so much, my first year of coaching here at PikeView under Bobby Wyatt, than I learned in 10 years of playing ball. He is a phenomenal guy, a phenomenal coach, a great dad – he’s like a father figure to most of us. He does a great job.”
Senior Michael Whittaker, when asked about Bobby Wyatt’s legacy, said, “His biggest thing was just to put ALL your effort into it … Give 100 percent of your effort, and results will come.”
The running back-linebacker said that he built a “strong bond” with his former coach that continues to persist.
“I’ve still got it with him, even though he’s not coaching,” Whittaker said.
Spears played football and basketball for Wyoming East, taking part as a sophomore in the football team’s 1999 state championship season.
That fall, he said, “I was the backup to Robert Gunter at quarterback. I got to play a little bit of defense, I was on special teams and everything else. We had so much talent on that team, we had a lot of great seniors and everything else … .
“We had good years after that. We made it to the semifinals my junior year. We got beat in double overtime by Wayne. Then, in my senior year, we got beat in the quarterfinals.”
The Warriors also were among West Virginia’s elite in boys basketball at the time. “We were (good) in basketball and everything else,” Spears said.
Spears played four years of baseball at Concord University after his prep career. One of his college teammates was fellow pitcher Josh Wyatt, Bobby Wyatt’s son and a then-recent PikeView grad. The two renewed a friendship started in high school.
“We were the only southern West Virginia boys (on the pitching staff) at Concord at the time,” Spears said. “We’d been friends since our sophomore year of high school, because we’d played against each other. If he was pitching, I was pitching, and if he wasn’t pitching, I wasn’t pitching.”
The two were to reunite on the same football coaching staff. PikeView came within a whisker of making the 2017 playoff field, and last fall the Panthers were solidly in the top 10 of Class AA until the team lost its momentum late in the season.
There will be significant changes in this year’s playing personnel, due to the graduation of hard-charging running back Evan Rose and several star athletes last spring.
“We are having to replace over 3,000 total offensive yards,” Spears said. “When you lose a kid like Evan Rose, you lose a kid like Logan Price, Jordan Vaught, Jerrett Ellison … .
“But you’ve got kids that are stepping up, like Tanner Hazelwood, Logan Krauss, Michael Whittaker, Brent Meadows and Brayden Fleeman and Chase Roberts – you’ve got all these kids that want to make a name for themselves. They want to make a point where, hey, we’re going to find that 3,000 yards that we needed.
“They’re stepping up on their leadership. We’ve got freshmen, like Cameron Ellis, who’s buying into this system. He’s doing a great job. He’s quickly learning the system, and everything else.”
Begovich said about this year’s first practices, “At first it was tough, but everybody’s getting more comfortable with each other, and everything’s flowing a lot more smoothly.”
“We’re going to have a lot of passing plays this year, according to the coaches, so we’re going to have a more diverse offense,” the quarterback said. “And with our running backs – granted, there are not a lot of them – but they work hard, and the mistakes are becoming less and less as the days go on.”
Whittaker said, “I’m hoping that we can pass, because that’ll open up so many more options. We’ll have a lot more success with it.”
“Usually, we do have a decent defense,” he added. “This year, I’m thinking that, as long as everybody stays healthy (and) stays committed, then we WILL have a good statement year.”
The Panthers start out the season in Hinton on Sept. 30, visiting the Summers County Bobcats. Four out of their next five games are at home, but the real test of the team’s prospects looks to be road games later in October at Bluefield and Wyoming East.
“We’ll be ready,” Hazelwood said. “We’ll be ready.”
