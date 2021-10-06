BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State has named Paul Davis as head women’s basketball coach.
Davis takes over the coaching post previously occupied by Ryan Bailey, who was named Associate Athletic Director at Bluefield State last spring and will be taking on a full-time administrative role within the BSC athletic department.
A native of Clio, South Carolina, Davis comes to Bluefield State from Livingstone College where he was an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team.
He is a 2012 graduate of Winston-Salem State University . He also received a Master’s degree and a Project Management certificate in 2021 from Western Carolina University.
Davis began his coaching career with the Winston-Salem State men’s basketball team, spending two seasons at his alma mater before moving on to Queens University in Charlotte, N.C.
In his one season at Queens, he helped the Royals win their conference championship, as well as the regional championship, advancing to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight Finals.
Davis was an all-state prep player at Marlboro County High School in Bennettsville, South Carolina. As a player for the Rams, Davis was noted for his defense. He finished as the school’s seventh all-time rebounder and was named the CIAA Defensive Player of the Year and to its All-Conference First Team in 2012.
After graduation, Davis played professionally for six years in Lithuania, Australia, Thailand, Chile, Saudi Arabia, Columbia, Tunisia and Lebanon.
“A huge thank you to Athletics Director, Derrick Price, Associate AD Bailey, and President Capehart,” said Davis, in response to his appointment to the head coaching post.
“I am so excited and blessed to be here at Bluefield State College and working with some amazing people. My goal is to make sure this program reflects a family atmosphere in all that we do. I care deeply about all of these players and their success on and off the court,” he said.
Bluefield State Director of Athletics Derrick Price, whose career at BSC began as men’s head basketball coach, was pleased with the newest addition to the Big Blue athletic department.
“Bluefield State College is truly blessed with the addition of Paul Davis. He will bring a new look to our women’s team. His combined playing and coaching experience will help our women on and off the court. Welcome to the family, Coach Davis!” Price said.
Davis is looking forward to his first season on the sideline with the Big Blue women at Ned Shott Gymnasium.
“I’m going to push them to achieve their highest goals as well as love them and respect them throughout the process,” Davis said. “We have a lot of work to do and a lot of goals but we can only get there by taking advantage of each practice, each weight room session, each film session etc. Controlling what we can control and getting a little bit better each day.”
