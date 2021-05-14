BLUEFIELD, Va. — Jon Davis didn’t allow a base-runner until the fourth inning, and his Tazewell Bulldogs provided plenty of offensive support on Thursday night, taking a 16-4 victory from the Graham G-Men in a six-inning encounter at Bowen Field.
Working from the mound at a fast clip, Davis struck out eight G-Men and gave up four hits and one base on balls.
Offensively, Davis led off the game with a walk, stole second base and scored on Brayden Fowler’s drive to the left-field corner off pitcher David Brown. Fowler was thrown out trying to stretch his hit into a triple.
The three batters in the middle of the Tazewell lineup each drew bases on balls, and Graham (0-3) turned to Jamir Blevins for an early relief pitching appearance.
Twice in his 2 ⅔ innings on the mound, Blevins faced a bases-loaded situation and got out of it without a run scoring. He struck out three batters and allowed two hits.
One of those was a third-inning single by Conor Cline, who made the score 2-0 when he came home on a deep sacrifice to right field by Jackson Myers.
The top of the Tazewell order faced a new Graham pitcher, Matt Sarver, to lead off the fourth inning. Davis and Fowler both scored, the latter on a double to left by Caleb O’Neal.
Those runs turned out to be essential, as the G-Men broke through in the bottom of the fourth inning with three hits and two runs, ending Davis’ no-hit bid.
Graham leadoff batter Eli Mounts connected on the first pitch he saw, driving the ball over the left fielder’s head for a triple. Sarver got him home with a single past shortstop, then scored on a single by Blevins to cut Tazewell’s lead to 4-2.
The Bulldogs answered with four runs in the top of the next inning, batting around the order and capitalizing on four walks and back-to-back RBI hits by Bryson McCall and Caleb O’Neal, who smacked his second double of the game.
Davis ended his pitching stint at the end of the fifth inning, stranding two G-Men in scoring position on the basepaths.
Tazewell (4-1) exploded for eight runs in the top of the sixth, using five hits and taking advantage of three Graham errors.
Sarver, the first batter for the G-Men in the bottom of that frame, smacked the ball to the warning track in left-center and sprinted around the bases. The throw in to third was mishandled and Sarver crossed the plate for yet another run.
Blevins wrapped up the scoring a few minutes later. He drew a base on balls and came home on the last two of Graham’s four errors for the night.
Tazewell head coach Mike Fowler said that Davis “threw the ball well. This was the first time I really stretched him out (in a pitching outing). I’m trying to be really careful how far I stretch him out.”
The Dogs aren’t afraid to try to steal the bases, he added.
“We’ve got more speed this year than we’ve had in the past,” Fowler said.
Graham head coach Willie Miller said his team is young and still learning.
“I thought the kids tried, and played hard,” he said. “I don’t think the score was indicative of how we played.”
The Bulldogs’ next outing is Tuesday against Virginia High. Graham is scheduled to play Bluefield on Monday in a renewal of their cross-town rivalry.
Tazewell 16, Graham 4
At Bowen Field / Peters Park
Tazewell ……… 101 248 — 16 12 3
Graham ………. 000 202 — 4 5 4
Jon Davis, Gavin Duty (6) and Bryson McCall. David Brown, Jamir Blevins (1), Matt Sarver (4), Tyler Raskosky (6), Caleb Christian (6) and Allen Comer.
