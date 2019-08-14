BRISTOL, Tenn. – The good old days at Bristol Motor Speedway where beating-and-banging and bumping-and-running were the stuff that good races were made of. Not so fast, says current NASCAR driver David Ragan.
“Everybody thinks the good old days were always good, but sometimes they weren’t that good,” he said. “Elliott Sadler won his first Cup race here at Bristol, and he did it by staying out on old tires. He led at the end and nobody could pass him. Racing fans would lose their minds if that were to happen on Saturday night.
“If you look back at some of the cars that won at Bristol in the 90’s and early 2000’s, they had their noses pushed in and doughnut marks on the side. In today’s racing, you can’t win a race anywhere with a car beat up like that.”
Ragan contends that, in the last five or six years, Bristol has showcased some of its best races ever.
“I can’t think of one lately that hasn’t been good,” said Ragan.
“When you can race side-by-side, trying to pass, and with ten or twelve drivers that can win the race, what more do you want? Right now, we are in the good old days. The races are as good as they have been in a long time.”
Many race fans would like to see more car-and-driver confrontations at Bristol, but Ragan believes it’s in the best interest of today’s car, driver, and sponsor that driving smartly rule.
“The cars aren’t as tough as they used to be; they’re more sensitive, lighter, and the front bumpers are softer,” he said.
“The cars are certainly faster, but it’s harder to be aggressive and do the beating-and-banging.
“As drivers, we have gotten smarter. We don’t like beating our race cars up; it’s hard to regain the points that you lose as a result.”
Still, Ragan knows that short-track racing oftentimes means short tempers and short fuses. In fact, he has wanted to retaliate for a perceived on-track misdeed by a fellow competitor but didn’t for fear of causing irreparable harm to his car. He surmises that NASCAR will eventually put a fix in place for that.
“I think NASCAR in the next few years will beef the cars up a little bit,” said Ragan, who won the Xfinity series night race at Bristol in 2009. “This isn’t open-wheel racing; it’s stock car racing. Fans want to see the drivers get out there and beat-and-bang a little bit.”
Until then, the question will be: Will cooler heads prevail in the hot, summer heat of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race? According to Ragan, probably not.
“When the lights come on, the drivers get a little crazier. We aren’t as smart as we were when the race began and we start to do crazy things, but that’s what the fans love.”
Ragan is in his 13th season as a Cup driver and currently pilots the Front Row Motorsports’ #38 car. While he has no top-5 or top-10 finishes to date this season, he is hoping for a top-ten finish at Bristol. On Wednesday, Ragan announced that he is retiring from full-time racing after the 2019 season. In 457 Cup starts, he has two wins, 15 top-5’s and 40 top-10’s. He finished a career-best 13th in the 2008 points standings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.