ATHENS — The high school football coach with the most wins in West Virginia history is returning home to the southern part of the state to become the new Concord University head football coach.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph has confirmed that Martinsburg High’s head football coach Dave Walker will be announced as the new Mountain Lions football coach during a press conference Monday at 11 a.m.
Walker has won 304 games in his 32 years as a head coach including state titles in eight of the last ten years with Martinsburg. The Bulldogs have won 56 consecutive games with their last loss being in a 2015 Class AAA state semifinal game.
Walker graduated from Pineville High School in 1983 before attending Glenville State where he played on the football team all four years.
The job opened up with the resignation of Paul Price at the end of the season after Concord went 1-10. The Mountain Lions have not had a winning season since 2014 when they lost in the NCAA Division II semifinal game.
His first head coaching job was in 1988 with East Hardy High which had only won seven games in the previous nine years. Walker went 1-19 in the first two years before reeling off seven straight playoffs appearances.
Walker took over Martinsburg in 1997 going 1-9 before having made the playoffs in each of the last 22 seasons including 12 trips to the state finals/
He was named the National Federation of High Schools 2016 Football Coach of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.