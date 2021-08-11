ATHENS — Excitement is returning to the football field at Concord University, as players return to campus in hopes of playing a somewhat normal 2021 season.
Head football coach Dave Walker delivered that message on Tuesday afternoon in his segment of a virtual “football media day” conducted by the Mountain East Conference.
“I think these guys were all extremely happy to see each other … and I was happy to see them,” Walker said during the online teleconference.
He was hired in December 2019, after winning eight state high school football championships at Martinsburg High School. With disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Concord has played just one football game since.
“It’s been quite an experience,” Walker said. “Not quite what I expected, or anyone expected. But I’m happy to be here, and try to have some normalcy, hopefully, here this fall.”
He said about his returning players, “With what we all went through, this last year-and-a-half or so, I think they truly appreciate their time together.”
“I feel like we have a good group, and I feel like we’ve brought in a really good class. Our goal is to try to be better now than we were in the spring.”
“We feel like we’ve still got a lot of work to do, and we’ve got some untested guys we’re counting on, but I feel really good about our group, what I’ve seen so far.”
“They want to really be here. Losing the playing time, the season that they lost, I think they really appreciate what they have.
“And, also, with a good recruiting class, comes really good competition. So I think some eyes have been opened, and I see guys moving around a little faster than maybe what a lot of them did this time a year ago.”
The preseason vote of the conference football coaches was revealed Tuesday, and Concord was slotted 10th in the 12-team league. Walker said that was “not that big a deal” to him.
“If you look at our past record, that’s probably where we deserve to be,” he said. “But … I don’t look at polls. I’m more concerned about where we’re at, at the end of the year, than where we’re at, at the beginning.
“I know how those things work, so it’s not that big a deal to me. But I’m sure some of our guys will be motivated (by it).”
He said, “My big mantra is just to get better every day. We don’t talk a lot about wins and losses much. We talk about getting better, and taking care of little things — and just giving effort.”
“I’m excited to work with these guys. I think they have the potential to be successful. … All of these guys come from really good, successful high school programs. So they know how to be successful, they know how to practice.
“So it’s just a matter of those guys putting it together each week, and every day in practice. If they do that, and continue to do that, week in and week out, I’ll be happy with them, regardless of the record.”
Notre Dame College in Ohio, which has won 23 of its past 24 conference football games, was the runaway choice to finish atop the conference this fall.
Notre Dame head coach Mickey Mental said during his media day segment, “One thing that sets us apart is, our kids love to practice and they love to work.”
The commissioner of the Mountain East, Reid Amos, led off the media day. He spoke of “tireless efforts” made by staff and student-athletes to get games played once the pandemic began.
“… I am proud to say that, in my estimation, no conference has met the challenge of finding a way to safely allow our student-athletes to compete during the Covid-19 pandemic than the Mountain East,” Amos said.
He said that student-athletes’ efforts to “reduce the spread of disease determines how successful we have been, and will be, as we continue to make efforts to play games … .”
“We still hold out that hope that we are in the latter stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the pandemic is most certainly not yet over,” he said.
The conference has received new guidance from the NCAA “for managing fall training and competition that is more prescriptive than what we had hoped for, to be the case, as little as a few weeks ago,” he said.
“Despite the many challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic created and continues to create, our institutions remain focused on making every effort necessary to provide our student-athletes with the opportunity to play, if we can do so in an appropriately safe fashion,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.