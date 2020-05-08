CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association has moved the WCHS/WVAH Friday Night Rivals North-South All-Star Football Classic to Friday, July 10.
South Charleston High School will remain the site of the game, if the new artificial surface is completed. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Organizers noted that the situation remains fluid and the schedule may yet change, pending on developments in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Please keep in mind this is a fluid situation and things can change. We will abide by all local and state guidelines. The health and safety of our players and staff will take precedent in all decisions,” an event spokesman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.