BLUEFIELD — Darryl Strawberry, a retired professional baseball player considered by many to be one of the greatest New York Mets players of all time, will be the guest speaker at tonight’s Southern West Virginia Fellowship of Christian Athletes 2023 banquet at the Club on the Green at 1501 Whitethorn Street in Bluefield.
Basically, Strawberry will be sharing a redemption narrative. His own.
Persons interested in attending tonight’s banquet should contact Brian Young at (304) 809-5431 to inquire about obtaining a ticket. One may also contact Young by email at brianyoung@fca.org. Concord University soccer coach Steven Barrett may also be of some assistance for more information and may be reached via text at (304) 887-0097.
An eight-time All-Star, four-time World Series Champion and former National League Rookie of the Year, Strawberry played 17 years in the majors for the Metropolitans, the the Dodgers, the Giants and the New York Yankees.
He is an alumnus of the Appalachian League, having begun his professional career in rookie league ball playing for the Kingsport Mets. Since Opening Day in 2008, he has served as special ambassador for the Mets.
Strawberry’s tumultous career generated national headlines both from his amazing abilities as a baseball player and also from numerous off-the-field controversies, including various legal and health issues, including struggles with addiction.
A cancer survivor and committed Christian who credits his faith for turning his troubled life around, Strawberry is devoted to his church and especially to his work with persons struggling with addiction, cancer or autism.
Strawberry’s desire is that his story will instill hope in others and encourage them to know that hope is possible.
