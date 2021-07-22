PRINCETON — The visiting Danville Otterbots scored three runs in the first inning and supplemented that opening burst just enough to secure a 5-2 Appalachian League win over the Princeton WhistlePigs at Hunnicutt Field in Princeton, on Wednesday night.
The victory gave Danville (19-19) only its seventh road win of the season and split the Otterbots’ two game visit to Princeton.
Princeton (22-17) scored two runs runs off seven hits and committed one error.
Danville’s seven hit attack did all of what it needed to do to win in the first frame. The ‘Bots got an RBI single by Jevin Relaford, an RBI triple from Noah Bailey and an RBI single from Carter Sanford. CJ Cepicky had two hits, including an RBI single and a triple.
Gavin Kinney (1-1) picked up the win for Danville after five innings’ work. He allowed two earned runs off five hits, striking out three and walking none. Grant Leader collected his second save of the season after pitching a scoreless eighth and ninth innings.
Patrick Queener absorbed the loss for the WhistlePigs, giving up three earned runs over two innings off four hits. He struck out five and walked two.
Princeton’s Dylan Rogers had an RBI single and Nathan Holt had a triple. Trevor Bailey had an RBI double.
The WhistlePigs begin a two-game road trip to the Greeneville Flyboys tonight. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Bluefield 6,
Elizabethton 4
BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Ridge Runners scored three runs in the first inning, three more in the sixth and held the Elizabethton River Riders to three runs scored over the final two frames to prevail 6-4 at Bowen Field.
Bluefield got 3 1-3 innings work out of starter Janniel Berroa, who allowed one earned run off two hits — including a home run by Elizabethton’s Mario Zabala — striking out one and walking three.
Berroa was relieved by Derickmael Cuadrado Olmeda, who picked up the victory after 2 2-3 innings. He allowed one hit, no runs, striking out three and walking none.
Bluefield had 13 hits on the night. Spencer Rich, Jr. went 3-for-4 with a double.
Brayden Jobert went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Tyler McPeak went 2-for-3.
Lawson Harrill had a double and three RBIs. Kendal Ewell had a double and an RBI.
Zabala finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the River Riders.
Bluefield travels to Bluefield for a two-night stay, starting with tonight’s doubleheader, first pitch set for 5 p.m.
