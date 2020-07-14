WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Danielle Collins, paced the Orlando Storm’s 21-16 victory over the Chicago Smash in World Team Tennis action at The Greenbrier, on Tuesday.
Collins, a 2016 top-ranked female collegiate player and two-time Women’s Singles NCAA Champion at the University of Virginia, posted a dominant 5-0 set sweep over the Sloane Stephens in her singles match.
Collins said she was happy to see some familiar faces among the spectators for Tuesday’s matches.
“I’ve seen a lot of people who used to come support my matches at UVA, so that’s been nice. Seeing those familiar faces and having that support definitely makes me feel like I’m at home here,” Collins said.
Orlando Men’s Singles ace Tennys Sandgren put the Storm on the right path in the first set by scoring a 5-4 victory in a tiebreaker over the Smash’s 18-year-old rising star Brandon Nakashima.
The Storm’s Ken Skupski joined the team in the first set after receiving his second negative COVID-19 test and replaced Sandgren in the lineup in the third set.
Skupski paired with Jessica Pegula in Mixed Doubles to earn a hard-fought 5-3 win over nine-time Grand Slam Champion Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Rajeev Ram, giving Orlando a commanding 15-7 lead.
Chicago battled back behind the Women’s Double tandem of Mattek-Sands and Genie Bouchard in a decisive 5-1 fourth set win over Orlando’s Pegula and Darija Jurak, cutting the lead to 16-12.
The final set, pitting Sandgren/Skupski (ORL) and Ram/Nakashima (CHI), came down to a tiebreaker with Orlando prevailing 5-4.
