ALLENDALE, Mich. — Junior Issac Prather and senior Jason Weitzel of the Concord University men’s track & field team placed ninth and 11th, respectively, in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Division II Track & Field Championships Friday afternoon at Grand Valley State.
Prather ran a time of 9:14.19 as he finished one spot off All-American honors which was claimed by American International’s Leaky Kipkosgei who clocked 9:03.97. Weitzel was one of three competitors to fall during the race as he ran 9:22.97. Weitzel was right in the mix to finish with All-American honors before he went down on lap three of the 7.5-lap race.
Prather teetered between ninth and 11th during the race before settling for ninth place. Weitzel was eighth before he went down.
He was able to gain two spots back post fall as he slipped to 13th.
Friday marked the final collegiate race in the highly-decorated career of Weitzel who was a four-time all-region performer in cross country, claimed 11 all-region honors during the outdoor track season and was all-region eight times on the indoor oval. Overall, the Athens, West Virginia native won seven Mountain East Conference Championships—two in cross country and seven in outdoor track. He holds seven school records between indoor and outdoor track.
Western Colorado’s Taylor Stack controlled the race Friday as he won by 13 seconds in a time of 8:41.72.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.