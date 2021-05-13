ATHENS — Amid all the disruption of a pandemic, the Concord University baseball team found a way to make it to their postseason conference’s tournament field — for the 23rd season in a row.
The Mountain Lions (15-21) will face Wheeling University (27-12), a first-time participant in the Mountain East Conference Baseball Tournament, today at 3:30 p.m. at Epling Stadium in Beckley. Both teams will return to action on Friday afternoon in the double-elimination tournament.
“It’s always one of our goals, to make it to the conference tournament,” said Concord head coach Kevin Garrett. “We try to not put too much pressure on the team, because … we don’t want the focus to just be on that, and then not play well in the conference tournament.”
He noted, “Anybody can win this thing, because there are six good baseball programs there.”
Concord was short-handed to start the season due to coronavirus quarantines, and the team had to dig out of an 0-11 hole.
It took until the last inning of Sunday’s final regular-season game for the Lions to secure the third-place finish in the MEC’s South Division and guarantee their postseason chances.
Infielder Anthony Stehlin smacked a two-run single in the seventh inning of Sunday’s game with Glenville State to give Concord a 10-9 walk-off win and the conference berth.
Garrett said that victory could be a “catapault” for the Mountain Lions. “Hopefully, we can take that energy that we ended the year with, and take it into the conference tournament — and hope we can maintain it, throughout.”
Now, the team can think more clearly about playing baseball at full strength, according to their coach.
“I think it’s a special time for them, because it allows them just to relax and play,” Garrett said. “We’ve been vaccinated. They don’t have to worry about quarantine or anything like that. So just to be able to get out there and play some baseball and not have to worry about it, it’s a relief.”
They will need focus in today’s game to prevail against the Cardinals, who went 3-0 against CU at the very start of this season. Wheeling averages 7.3 runs per game this spring and has racked up 101 stolen bases in 125 attempts.
“Obviously, they do steal a lot of bases,” Garrett said. “They’ve got some power throughout their lineup, but if we can limit what they do on the basepaths, we feel like we can do a pretty good job against them, because we’ve got some pretty good hitters in our lineup, too.”
That begins with Stehlin, who was named Wednesday as Mountain East Conference player of the year in baseball.
He led the conference with a batting average of .450, currently second-best in league history and ninth best in NCAA Division II. He’s stolen 16 bases, fifth most in the league, and has a fielding percentage of .955 from the shortstop position.
Stehlin is the seventh baseball player in Concord history to be voted league player of the year.
Garrett said, “Anthony’s an extremely hard worker … He understands the value of hard work, and he knows it’s going to pay off.”
“He’s extremely smart. He’s a good student; he graduated with a 3.9 (out of a 4.0).”
“God has blessed him with a lot of skills, too.”
Joining Stehlin on the all-MEC first team is Concord freshman infielder Zack Saryeldin.
Second-team selections include pitcher Trent Abernathy, infielder Evan Antonellis and outfielder Richard Ortiz.
Wheeling’s Ryan Lewicki was named MEC coach of the year.
