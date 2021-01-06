ATHENS — A long, long offseason for the Concord University men’s basketball team comes to an end Thursday when the Mountain Lions tip off an abbreviated season in Charleston.
First up on the 16-game regular-season slate is the University of Charleston, ranked 22nd nationally in the preseason poll of the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The Golden Eagles were 25-6 last year; Concord was 12-18, but scrapped its way to the conference tournament quarterfinals.
The women’s game at 5:30 p.m. precedes the men’s contest. A preview of the Concord women’s team will appear in Thursday’s Daily Telegraph.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the Mountain East Conference to delay the season start until this week. After mid-March of last year, teams disbursed far and wide and had to do the best they could to stay in shape and to stay in touch.
“It’s been a long fall,” said Concord head coach Todd May. “Everybody had to be patient, from day to day, week to week.”
“It was a lot of relief, a lot of excitement” when the team got back together on Dec. 28, he said.
In a normal year, the months between seasons include plenty of weight-lifting and skill development for a Division II student athlete, but May said, “All that had to be done on their own. I know some guys were kind of creative in what they were able to do.”
Senior forward Liam Evans, back in his native Australia, illustrated that determination.
May said, “They didn’t have a lot of access (to gyms and weights) out there. (Evans) said, ‘All we did was run.’ Run, pushups and sit-ups. Because of that, he actually probably came back in better shape than he otherwise would have been.”
The coach said he’d give his team an “A” for their response to the circumstances.
“They’re very resilient, and they just rolled with the punches,” he said. “It’s not ideal, it wasn’t perfect. It wasn’t what they’re used to. But I’ll give them a lot of credit. Everybody came back in shape, everybody came back ready. I’m very, very pleased with the guys.”
When the team returned to the Concord gym to begin practices last week, their “memory recall” was just one aspect that was better than May expected, he said. “They were very engaged, they were locked in and focused. It was competitive. I was really, really surprised.”
Concord returns forward Malik Johnson, who begins the season 262 points from the 1,000-point scoring plateau. He and fellow senior David Bea Mulumba both canned 38 three-pointers in the 2018-19 campaign.
Guard Ethan Heller, who scored 349 points in his freshman season, returns “steady as always,” May said. Altogether, CU’s returnees accounted for almost 70 percent of its scoring last season.
May said, “We have a lot of those guys back, so that continuity, and that togetherness of a team, is going to be very, very beneficial.”
“I feel like this team’s chemistry is special. They’ve been really, really close,” he said. “I like this team a lot.”
The Lions will need to be ready against the Golden Eagles. UC lost all-conference standouts Drew Rackley and Devon Robinson to graduation, “but they replaced them with two Division I transfers,” May said.
“(They’re) a very talented team. Their starting five, we anticipate, are going to be really good, and they’ve got good depth coming off the bench.”
Lamont McManus, who made a league-best 67.2 percent of his field-goal tries last season, is “probably the best post player in the Mountain East,” May said.
“They’re a great challenge, but I know our guys are going to be up for it,” May said.
The new seven-week season, with virus protocols lurking in every corner, is “going to be different – for everybody, but we’re all in the same boat with this,” May said. “You just have to adjust. We’ve had to be flexible since March; that’s just going to have to continue.”
The Concord men and women play their home openers on Sunday in Athens against West Virginia State. The women’s game begins at 2 p.m.
No fans are permitted for Mountain East games at present. Real-time video and audio of the games will be streamed online.
