ATHENS — The new guys in the Mountain East will take to the football field in Athens for the first time on Saturday.
The Bobcats of Frostburg State University (0-1) and the Concord Mountain Lions (0-1) kick off at Callaghan Stadium at high noon.
Frostburg State, located in western Maryland, made the jump from NCAA Division III to Division II and simultaneously jumped into the Mountain East Conference. FSU went 9-0 in the 2018 regular season and made its second straight trip into the Division III playoffs.
“They are new to the league, so obviously we want to start off on the right foot and establish ourselves … in a very positive manner,” Concord head coach Paul Price said in his midweek press conference.
“They’ve lost, basically, four games in the last three years. They’re used to winning,” Price said. “Coach (DeLane) Fitzgerald does an outstanding job of having his teams prepared.”
He said FSU has “a very good reputation.”
“They are transitioning into a higher caliber of football. That’s always tough. … They’re playing better people, 11 straight weeks, and that is going to be a challenge for them.”
“We think we are poised to get our first win of the year, and it’s home, at Callaghan Stadium, a place where we like to play.”
“We want our guys to play hard, and we want our guys to play up to their maximum potential. We did that (last week), in both categories, (though) you can always play a little harder, and expand your potential up a little higher.”
“Based on that, it’s going to be a fun game to watch and a good game to come out and see.”
“We look for a great Mountain East Conference game. We look to get on the right side of the ledger.”
Concord began its season last week on the road with a 33-10 loss to nationally-ranked Notre Dame College. Mountain Lion senior quarterback Kyle Akin threw for 212 yards, but the ground game was limited to 17.
“As the statement often goes, they were who we thought that they were,” Price said. “They revved it up against us and came at us pretty good.”
“Though we held them to four field goals, they moved the ball relatively well. It was one of our lowest yardage-allowed (games) in the last year, so we hung in there pretty well on the defensive side.”
“When we got into the red zone last week, we scored, and I think that was a big sign … that we were able to capitalize when we got the opportunity.”
“Offensively, we scored on the first drive of both halves. That was encouraging to see. We had other opportunities that we did not capitalize on, and that needs to be corrected. We just need to finish drives … .”
He also thinks the offensive line will mature and be more consistent as playing time mounts up, boosting the whole offense.
“We give Kyle some time, and we give (running back) Josh Maxwell some seams, and they know what to do with them,” the coach said. “I think the stage is set, and we’ll go as our offensive line goes.”
Defensively, Price said, “We felt that our linebackers were going to be faster, able to cover more ground, and that happened. And that made an immediate impact on what we were doing.”
The defensive front “did a very nice job,” he said, “against, really, four all-conference offensive linemen. … A lot of three and shorts, and medium, they didn’t get the yards they needed and they had to turn the ball back to us by punting it.”
He said the rotation of numerous defensive linemen is “probably the difference in our defense today.”
“A 300-pound guy moving sideline to sideline wears out pretty quick, so they rotate those people. We have a lot of people playing on the defensive front, and I think that’s a key.”
Frostburg State came close to beating West Virginia State last Saturday, missing a late field goal in a 20-17 loss. The Bobcats’ game against State was “very physical,” Price said, calling it “a game they could have won.”
“They show a very stout defense, with a lot of upperclassmen on it,” he said. “They held a very potent State offense to 20 points. Though they did give up some yards that were excessive, they stood up in the red zone extremely well. Had two stops inside the 5… .”
“I think they’ll be strong this year, and even stronger in the future.”
After the final whistle blows in Athens, the Bluefield College Rams (0-2) will tee it up in Kentucky against the Bears of the University of Pikeville (0-1) at 7 p.m.
Bluefield has never beaten the Bears in the seven games since BC reinstituted football, but came close last November in a 41-35 loss at Mitchell Stadium.
Last Saturday, the Rams were competitive early before falling to the 16th-ranked team in the NAIA, Bethel University, 49-24.
BC linebacker DeMarcus Wimbush was named the defensive player of the week in the Appalachian Division of the Mid-South Conference on Monday after racking up 16 tackles against Bethel. Eleven of them were solo stops. He also wrapped up 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss.
Lowell Patron Jr. grabbed eight receptions for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Aiden Wilder lit up the sky, passing for 278 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Bluefield College head coach Dewey Lusk, in comments after Saturday’s game, said, “When we play well, there’s a lot of positive things, but there’s just too many mistakes to compete in this league and expect to win.”
He said that BC’s defensive players “were on the field a ton, and they kept us in it in the first half.”
There has been plenty of action in Bluefield’s first two games, with the total plays for the two teams exceeding 150 in both.
Pikeville took a top-10 NAIA team, Reinhardt, to overtime last Saturday but lost 20-17.
