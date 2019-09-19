CHARLESTON — The four-game winning streak was snapped for the Princeton boys soccer squad Thursday night when Cross Lanes Christian picked up a 5-3 win over the Tigers.
Dalton Bowman led the Tigers attack with two goals. Cody Hall had the third goal and assisted on one of Bowman’s goals.The Tigers’ were on a winning jag, having beaten Capital 2-1 on Saturday.
Princeton (5-4-1) will look to regroup when it host Charleston Catholic Saturday at 2 p.m.
