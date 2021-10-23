MARION, Va. — Freshman quarterback Carter Creasy passed for a school-record 390 yards and the Tazewell High School football team ran off with a 40-14 Southwest District road win at Marion.
Creasy completed 20 of 33 passing attempts on his way to the record book, including scoring strikes of 9, 56 and 80 yards to Cassius Harris, a 5-yard TD toss to Ethan Mills and a 38-yard touchdown pass to Chase Noel.
Jared Mullins led Tazewell rushing with five carries for 45 yards, including a 5-yard scoring run. He also added a 2-point conversion run.
Harris led all Tazewell receivers with nine catches for 247 yards. Logan McDonald had five grabs for 66 yards and Mullins had five catches for 34 yards. Mills had four snags for 30 yards.
Tazewell (3-5) travels to Fort Chiswell for a non-conference game next week.
