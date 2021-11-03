BRISTOL, Va. — Carter Creasy passed for 245 yards and and three touchdowns and the Tazewell High School football team completed regular season play as it rolled to a 41-18 Southwest District road victory over John Battle in Bristol, on Tuesday night.
Braxton Emerson initiated scoring at 5:35 remaining in the first quarter for the Trojans with quarterback Braxton Emerson hitting Tyler Murray with a 4-yard touchdown toss. The extra point failed.
Tazewell replied at 9:07 in the second stanza with a 2-yard touchdown plunge by Ayvree Zeigler, capped by Kaizon Taylor’s successful 2-point conversion run for the 8-6 lead.
Battle recovered the lead on Emerson’s 11-yard scoring scramble, giving the Trojans a 12-8 advantage with 1:24 remaining in the half.
Tazewell minimized that damage when Creasy hit Cassius Harris with a 39-yard touchdown connection with 1:18 remaining before the break. The Bulldogs led 14-12 at the half and stayed in front for the remainder of the game.
Creasy completed 18-of-26 pass attempts, including another scoring pass to Harris for 21 yards and a 5-yard touchdown pass to Logan McDonald. Creasy led Tazewell rushers with 91 yards on 11 carries, including touchdown runs of 1 and 6 yards.
Harris led Tazewell receivers with seven catches for 102 yards. McDonald had 5 catches for 39 and Jared Mullins had five catches for 34 yards.
Emerson led the Trojans offense, completing 17-of-28 pass attempts for 224 yards and a touchdown. He also led John Battle in rushing, gaining 77 yards on 11 carries, including two TD runs.
The Trojans (0-9) wrap up the regular season at Union, on Friday. The Bulldogs await the compilation of the VHSL Class 2 playoff pairings. At present, Tazewell (5-5, 1-3 SWD) is likely to travel to Central-Wise in the opening round of the playoffs.
