TAZEWELL, Va. — To the casual observer Tazewell taking on streak-riding Riverheads last week seemed almost as futile as jousting at a windmill.
But whether the Bulldogs were daydreaming or not, they certainly weren’t intimidated by a hard-nosed but overmatched Grundy.
Quarterback Carter Creasy accounted for 455 yards combined offense and the Bulldogs (2-3) rolled to a 47-14 victory over the visiting Golden Wave at Witten Field-Bulldogs Stadium in Tazewell, Va. on Friday night.
The Bulldogs racked up 506 yards total offense on the night, 167 of it on the ground.
Creasy completed 18-of 27 pass attempts for 366 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for a team-leading 89 net yards, including a 12-yard scoring keeper that put on Tazewell’s final points of the game with 5:55 remaining to play. He would have finished with triple-digit rushing yardage if not for three Grundy sacks that set him back minus-27 yards.
Creasy’s scoring strikes included touchdown passes of 27 and 51 yard to Cassius Harris, who led all Bulldogs receivers with seven catches for 169 yards.
Logan McDonald had a shining night on the routes for Tazewell, pulling in TD receptions of 16, 18 and 50 yards from Creasy. McDonald finished with four catches for 102 yards.
Creasy also had a 10-yard scoring pass to Jared Mullins. At placekicker, Mullins went 5-for-5 on his first five extra point kicks before Grundy blocked his final two attempts in the third and fourth quarters.
The Tazewell defense held the Golden Wave (1-4) to 193 yards total offense — 185 yards of it on the ground. Running back Ian Scammel led Grundy with 131 yards on 23 carries, but was kept out of the end zone.
The Wave did not break their scoring drought until Wyatt Bush’s 6-yard scoring run at 3:42 in the third quarter. Ethan Roberts capped all scoring, giving Grundy it’s second and final TD of the night. Bush added a 2-point conversion run.
The Bulldogs return to their home field next Friday, taking on Richlands in the annual Backyard Brawl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.