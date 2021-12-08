MONTCALM — Montcalm High School will dedicate its basketball court to the memory of longtime multiple sports coach and principal Craig Havens in a special pre-game ceremony at the high school, tonight.
A ceremony to dedicate Craig Havens Court will be held in the gymnasium tonight at 5 p.m.
Havens passed away unexpectedly this past March.
Following the ceremony, the Montcalm girls and boys basketball teams will play visiting River View in a varsity double header.
The Montcalm girls varsity squad is coached by Craig Havens’ widow, Cynthia Havens. The Generals boys varsity team is coached by Havens’ son, Craig Havens.
