PRINCETON — For the first time in 34 days, the Princeton Senior High girls basketball team is preparing to suit up for a varsity game.
The girls program is scheduled to host the Bruins of Blacksburg High this evening on the Ralph Ball Court.
“Just the idea of having basketball again is exciting,” Princeton coach Matt Smith said in an interview on Friday. That evening, the Tigers got their first opportunity to practice in 10 days “because of COVID,” Smith said.
Princeton’s last varsity girls game was in Kanawha County on December 21, a 52-39 win over Riverside, another Class AAAA school.
Princeton scheduled no girls games for Christmas break. Smith said, “Then the teams we were supposed to play out of Christmas break got hit with COVID. Then we got shut down because of COVID.”
“The day we actually got shut down, we had five players test positive,” the coach said. “So we got them together, we advised them to do as much (practicing and conditioning) as they could on their own.”
“We’ve had some postponements because of snow, but the COVID, everybody’s in the same kind of situation. It’s not, IF it hits you, it’s WHEN it hits you.”
As the early part of the season came and went, Smith said that one of his assistant coaches, Scott Miller, kept advising the girls, “Don’t take it for granted.”
Smith said on Friday, “I think that’s the best message that could be sent, because you don’t know. … We assumed that basketball would just continue, and now we’re excited just to get the opportunity to be back in the gym.”
He said about today’s scheduled game, “That’s just the start of 11 games in 18 days … and that doesn’t include, I still have four games I’ve got to get made up.”
Even with a revised schedule down on paper — or up on websites — there are no assurances of game dates these days.
Smith said, “If the last two years have taught me anything as far as being a coach, it’s, be flexible, expect the unexpected and … be grateful for the opportunities we do have.”
“The biggest concern now, coming back, is the health of those kids.
“We’ve kind of gotten to the point where we’ve kind of started to live with this, and we don’t think it’s a big deal. But when you’re talking about a young athlete being off for 10 days, and being sick on top of that, that’s going to be the most concerning thing,” the coach said. “We’ve got to plan for that as well.”
“Some kids are probably going to be upset because they’re not going to get as much playing time as they think they should. and it’ll affect everybody differently. But we did advise them, at the same time, those kids who are sick, just start feeling better.
“That trumps everything,” Smith said about health concerns. “Our rule within our program is, you’re looked at in three phases. First of all, you’re a person, which is most important. Secondly, you’re a student, and finally, you’re an athlete.
“That human element has to come first,” he said. “Coaches want to win every game, but (their players’) health is more important than any basketball game.”
He said he has told players and their parents, “I don’t ever want to lose, but I’m not going to jeopardize your health to win a basketball game. It’s just not worth it.”
