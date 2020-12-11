MORGANTOWN — Due to a surge of positive Covid-19 cases and contact tracing within the football program, West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and WVU’s medical officials have paused all football activities, including workouts and games, for the next seven days.
The pause of all football activities will cancel West Virginia’s football game scheduled for this Saturday against Oklahoma and the contest will not be rescheduled.
“Our intent is to get this spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved,” Lyons said. “We are beyond disappointed not to play our final home game of the season and honor our seniors, but we need to act now and reevaluate our situation after Dec. 17.”
The game was originally scheduled to be played Nov. 28 at Milan Puskar Stadium but it had to be postponed with Oklahoma unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds, as established by the Big 12 Conference.
It was the last scheduled game of the regular season for WVU and the Mountaineers finished 5-4 with the possibility of a bowl game if they receive an invite.
Although Oklahoma is unable to complete all of its conference games, it has secured a berth in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, December 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
