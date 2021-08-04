CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In accordance with Appalachian League guidelines, Wednesday’s game between the Danville Otterbots and the Princeton WhistlePigs was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
In addition game between the Bristol State Liners and the Bluefield Ridge Runners was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, as was Wednesday’s game between the Johnson City Doughboys and the Elizabethton River Riders.
The six affected teams are following Appy League and local public health guidelines to prioritize the health and safety of all athletes and staff as well as fans and the local community, Appalachian League officials reported.
The teams will resume their schedules following the completion of all necessary testing and contact tracing requirements.
A doubleheader between the Kingsport Road Warriors and the Greeneville Flyboys at Pioneer Park in Greeneville, Tenn. was played as scheduled, with Greeneville defeating Kingsport 9-4 in the first game of the twinbill. Pulaski at Burlington was also played as scheduled, with Pulaski winning 5-2.
