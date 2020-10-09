LINDSIDE — Under the surreal circumstances of high school football in the era of COVID-19, sometimes a football team has got to do what it’s got to do.
James Monroe was doing that. And then it all got undone at the last minute.
On the third day following an emotionally draining 38-32 loss at Tug Valley on Tuesday night, the Mavericks (1-1) were scheduled hit the road to take on Valley-Wetzel (1-3) tonight at Pine Grove.
However, late Wednesday evening a Tug Valley player tested positive for COVID-19. As of noon on Thursday, all James Monroe players and coaches were placed on 14-day preventative quarantine.
“Every time I walk by a a building that has a lot of windows, I look up, because I keep waiting for a piano to fall on me,” said James Monroe head coach Chris Booth, whose team was shut down for two weeks by COVID-19 back in August.
“I hope Tug Valley’s kid gets well and I hope none of the other players and coaches are affected. I hope the best for all of us at James Monroe. That’s all I can do,” he said.
Now, the soonest the Mavericks can hypothetically expect to play is Oct. 30 at home versus Nicholas County. The Oct. 16 road game to Midland Trail and Oct. 23 trip to Liberty-Raleigh won’t happen. Both programs understand the situation and have begun making alternate arrangements.
“Every coach knows we’re all working together. Everybody understands everybody’s situation. There’s no hard feelings amongst coaches. It’s out of our hands. It’s a pandemic,” Booth said.
“We just have to ride it out. Sports are about learning life lessons. I think we’re learning quite a few hard ones this year. We can’t plan a week ahead. We can only plan today. It’s the state of things. Everybody’s in the same boat. Some of them are sailing on smooth waters and some of us are taking torpedoes,” he said.
Tonight’s game at Valley-Wetzel was arranged after a scheduled meeting with River View fell through due to the Bradshaw campus being shut down for deep cleaning due to a confirmed instance of COVID-19.
Booth had arranged the Tuesday night date with its Mingo County opponent after James Monroe lost its previous Friday night date with Nicholas County due to unfavorable COVID-19 metrics.
The team bus didn’t get back to Lindside after the game until 3 a.m. and Booth didn’t get home until considerably later than that.
Aside from potential exposure to the virus and all the resultant headaches, the heartbreak loss at Naugatuck confirmed the athleticism and competitive spirit of the Mavericks. It also spotlighted their youth and inexperience. Quite a few of Booth’s varsity starters would be JV players on a normal James Monroe matriculation cycle.
“We had a hard time stopping the pass. They had a pretty good little passing game. The quarterback was pretty accurate and they had a couple receivers that were pretty darn good,” Booth said.
“We had our opportunities. They made a couple more plays than we did.”
The Mavs defense did its part to help force seven Tug Valley turnovers throughout the course of the game, but in the second half the turnover trend started to affect Booth’s youth-laden squad, who nevertheless led by a touchdown with 3:38 remaining in the game.
The Wildcats tied it up with a hook-and-lateral. The Mavericks got themselves in position for a go-ahead score, but gave up an interception for their fourth — and most fatal — turnover of the night.
“When they tied it up on the hook and lateral, we had pretty good field position, I tried a throw-back pass and the kid threw the ball in the middle. We were trying to get it back to the QB, but it’s his decision I guess to make,” Booth said.
“It is what it is. It’s a learning experience. I’m not blaming him for the loss. It’s a combination of plays. We struggled defending the pass ... but we defended pretty good against the run. And we turned the ball over a bunch of times ... which hurt obviously. We had our opportunities. They just made a couple more plays than we did.”
All of the mistakes in Tuesday’s game were easily diagnosable and correctable, Booth said, but the interval didn’t provide much time for JM to self-correct, much less fully suss out what the Mavs expected to encounter from Valley-Wetzel. Booth, his staff and team leapt into their football homework like last-minute cramming for an exam.
Now, all that work would be more useful to Clay-Battelle — which will now play Valley-Wetzel on Saturday— than it will be to James Monroe.
At least Booth hasn’t lost his sense of humor.
“Here’s the deal ... we’re going to come back in the Green in the first week of the playoffs and everybody else is going to be Red or Orange and we’ll be declared state champions for 2020,” Booth quipped.
